Anti-Viral Therapies Market to Reach $46.21 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 2.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-viral Therapies Market by Type (Generic Drugs and Branded Drugs), Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes Virus, Influenza, and Other Applications), and Mechanism of Action (Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitor, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026."According to the report, the global anti-viral therapies market garnered $38.31 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $46.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in problem of viral infection and stronger pipeline of anti-viral drugs across the globe drive the growth of the global anti-viral therapies market. However, high cost of anti-viral therapies hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of product approvals for combination therapy create new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario

The coronavirus outbreak has not much affected the global anti-viral therapies market. In addition, the anti-viral therapies also include essential treatments on HIV, hepatitis and herpes, which drive the demand in the market.

Moreover, due to the rise in awareness regarding common symptoms of coronavirus, the market has observed increased use of anti-viral therapies, which may aid the industry in terms of revenue

The branded drugs segment to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the branded drugs segment accounted for more than half of the global anti-viral therapiesmarket in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due toavailability of large number of branded drugs for treating various viral infections.However, the generic drugssegment is estimated toportray the highest CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing toincrease in number of branded drugs losing their patents

The nucleotide polymerase inhibitor segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on mechanism of action, the nucleotide polymerase inhibitor segment contributed to the highest market share with nearly two-fifth of the global anti-viral therapies market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is attributed toits increasing usage in Hepatitis C infection and is considered to be the first-line treatment for any viral infection. However, the reverse transcriptase inhibitors segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed toincrease in FDA approvals for treating viral infection by reverse transcriptase inhibitor mechanism.

North America to maintain its dominant by 2026

Based on region, North Americaaccounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for more than one-thirdof the global anti-viral therapies market in 2018, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in incidences of infectious diseases across the region.However, Asia-Pacific is estimated toportray the fastest CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026, owing togrowing population base infected with infectious diseases in the region, presence of several generic pharmaceutical players, and increase in investment for drug development in South Asian countries.

Leading market players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Bristol-Myers-Squibb

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc

AbbVie Inc.

AurobindoPharma Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

