Antibody Discovery Services and Platforms Market, 2028 - Current Market Landscape and Future Outlook of Companies

The "Antibody Discovery: Services and Platforms Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Antibody Discovery: Services and Platforms (2nd Edition), 2018-2028' report provides an extensive study on the current market landscape and future outlook of companies offering antibody discovery services and platforms.

Given the increasing focus on personalized medicine, biologics have established a strong foothold in the pharmaceutical industry. Owing to several beneficial features, such as high specificity, and a favorable safety profile, antibody based pharmacological interventions presently represent the largest class of biologics, with 79 molecules approved till date and over 200 molecules in the preclinical / discovery stages.

It is worth mentioning that the research and development efforts associated with antibody-based therapeutics have significantly paced up in 2017; this momentum is projected to continue over the coming several years. In fact, in 2017, more than 10 monoclonal antibodies were approved by the FDA and EMA. Additionally, close to 20 monoclonal antibodies are currently being evaluated in late stages of clinical development. In addition to monoclonal antibodies, other novel antibody-based therapeutics, such as bispecific antibodies, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and antibody fragments, are steadily gaining traction.

The discovery of antibodies is a long, arduous and cost intensive process. As a result, many biopharmaceutical developers are opting to outsource such operations. Modern contract research organizations (CROs), offering antibody discovery services, claim to have novel and advanced technologies to support players developing antibody-based products in their early stage research requirements.

Additionally, there are a number of companies that have developed proprietary antibody discovery platforms and have made them available to drug developers. In-licensing the technology of such players for use in drug discovery operations is considered a viable business strategy, offering both time and cost related benefits to drug / therapy developers. As the demand for such therapeutic / diagnostic products increases, the opportunity for contract service provides and technology developers is also anticipated to grow in the foreseen future.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. We have provided insights on the likely evolution of the market in different regions, including North America, Europe, China and the rest of the world. In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the opportunity across the various steps involved in antibody discovery (antigen designing, hit generation, lead selection, lead optimization and lead characterization), antibody discovery methods (hybridoma based, library based, single cell based, transgenic animal based, wild type animal based and others), and the nature of antibody generated (chimeric, humanized and fully human).

In addition, we have estimated the future opportunity for platform providers in term of the likely licensing deal structures and the agreements that are expected to be signed in the foreseen future.The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by inputs solicited via a comprehensive survey and discussions conducted with several key players in this domain.

The major share (over 80%) of revenues is anticipated to be distributed between North America and Europe; however, we believe that certain Asian countries, such as China, are likely to grow at faster rate (CAGR of 8.8%) as compared to other regions over the coming decade; this is attributed to the availability of skilled manpower, lower labor costs and a less stringent regulatory environment.The sustained growth is also expected to result in lucrative monetizing opportunities for platform providers as they compete for a share within the USD 3 billion licensing deal revenues over the coming decade (in the form of upfront and milestone payments).

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Structure of Antibodies

3.3. History of Antibody Discovery

3.4. Antibody Isotypes

3.5. Mechanism of Action of Antibodies

3.6. Classification of Antibodies

3.6.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

3.6.2. Bispecific Antibodies

3.6.3. Polyclonal Antibodies

3.7. Applications of Antibodies



4. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY PROCESS AND METHODS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Antibody Discovery Process

4.2.1. Target Selection and Validation

4.2.2. Hit Generation

4.2.3. Lead Selection

4.2.4. Lead Optimization

4.2.4.1. Humanization

4.2.4.2. Affinity Maturation

4.2.4.3. Fc Engineering

4.2.5. Lead Characterization

4.2.6. Candidate Selection

4.3. Antibody Discovery Methods

4.3.1. Hybridoma Method

4.3.2. In Vitro Display Methods

4.3.2.1. Phage Display Method

4.3.2.2. Yeast Display Method

4.3.2.3. Ribosomal Display Method

4.3.3. Transgenic Animals Based Method

4.3.4. Single B Cell Based Method

4.4. Advantages and Disadvantages of Antibody Discovery Methods

4.5. Evolution of Monoclonal Antibodies

4.5.1. Fully Human Monoclonal Antibodies



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Antibody Discovery Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

5.2.1. Analysis by Antibody Discovery Steps

5.2.2. Analysis by Antibody Discovery Methods

5.2.3. Analysis by Purpose of Antibody Discovery

5.2.4. Analysis by Type of Antibodies Discovered

5.2.5. Analysis by Animal Model Used

5.3. Antibody Discovery Platform Providers: Overall Market Landscape

5.3.1. Analysis by Antibody Discovery Methods

5.3.2. Analysis by Type of Antibodies Discovered

5.3.3. Analysis by Animal Model Used

5.3.4. Antibody Discovery Service and Platform Providers: Analysis by Geographical Location

5.4. Antibody Discovery Platform Providers: for In-house Purposes



6. BENCHMARK ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Benchmark Analysis: Methodology

6.3. Benchmark Analysis: Peer Groups

6.4. Benchmark Analysis: North America Based Companies

6.4.1. Peer Group I

6.4.2. Peer Group II

6.4.3. Peer Group III

6.5. Benchmark Analysis: Europe and Asia Pacific Based Companies

6.5.1. Peer Group IV

6.5.2. Peer Group V

6.5.3. Peer Group VI



7. COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF SERVICE PROVIDERS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Antibody Discovery Service Providers: Competitive Landscape

7.3. Antibody Discovery Service Providers: Comparative Analysis by Region

7.3.1. Key Players in North America

7.3.2. Key Players in Europe

7.3.3. Key Players in Asia Pacific



8. COMPANY PROFILES: ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICE PROVIDERS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Antibody Discovery Service Providers in North America

8.2.1. Abwiz Bio

8.2.1.1. Company Overview

8.2.1.2. Financial Information

8.2.1.3. Antibody Discovery Services

8.2.1.4. Antibody Discovery Platforms

8.2.1.4.1. Needle-in-a-Haystack Technology

8.2.1.4.2. RabWiz

8.2.1.4.3. WizAmp

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.1.5.1. Partnerships

8.2.1.6. Future Outlook

8.2.2. Aragen Bioscience (A GVK BIO Company)

8.2.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2.2. Antibody Discovery Services

8.2.2.3. Recent Developments

8.2.2.3.1. Expansions

8.2.2.3.2. Partnerships

8.2.2.4. Future Outlook

8.2.3. Integral Molecular

8.2.3.1. Company Overview

8.2.3.2. Financial Information

8.2.3.3. Antibody Discovery Services

8.2.3.4. Recent Developments

8.2.3.5. Future Outlook

8.2.4. LakePharma

8.3. Antibody Discovery Service Providers in Europe

8.3.1. Abzena

8.3.2. MAB Discovery

8.3.3. ModiQuest Research (Acquired by ImmunoPrecise Antibodies)

8.3.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.3.2. Antibody Discovery Services

8.3.3.3. Antibody Discovery Platforms

8.3.3.3.1. ModiVacc

8.3.3.3.2. ModiFuse: Proprietary Hybridoma Platform

8.3.3.3.3. ModiSelect: Proprietary B Cell Selection Platform

8.3.3.3.4. ModiPhage: In-House and Custom Phage Libraries

8.3.3.3.5. ModiTune: Antibody Optimization Platform

8.3.3.3.6. ModiXpress: Proprietary In-House Expression Platform

8.3.4. PX'Therapeutics (Acquired by Aguettant Pharmaceutical Group)



8.4. Antibody Discovery Service Providers in Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. ChemPartner

8.4.2. Viva Biotech

8.4.3. WuXi AppTec



9. COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS OF ANTIBODY DISCOVERY PLATFORMS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Library Based Antibody Discovery Platforms

9.3. Transgenic Animal Based Antibody Discovery Platforms

9.4. Single Cell Based Antibody Discovery Platforms

9.5. Other Antibody Discovery Platforms



10. COMPANY PROFILES: ANTIBODY DISCOVERY PLATFORM PROVIDERS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Antibody Discovery Platform Providers in North America

10.2.1. Distributed Bio

10.2.1.1. Company Overview

10.2.1.2. Financial Information

10.2.1.3. Antibody Discovery Platforms

10.2.1.3.1. SuperHuman Platform

10.2.1.4. Recent Developments

10.2.1.5. Future Outlook

10.2.2. Invenra

10.2.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals

10.2.3.3.1. OmniAb

10.2.4. Sorrento Pharmaceuticals

10.2.5. TRIANNI

10.2.6 Single Cell Technology

10.2.6.1. Company Overview

10.2.6.2. Financial Information

10.2.6.3. Antibody Discovery Platforms

10.2.6.4. Recent Developments

10.2.6.5. Future Outlook

10.3. Antibody Discovery Platform Providers in Europe

10.3.1. AIMM Therapeutics

10.3.2. BioInvent

10.3.3. Genmab

10.3.4. Kymab

10.4. Antibody Discovery Platform Providers in Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. Harbour BioMed



11. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Partnership Models

11.3. Antibody Discovery Service and Platform Providers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.1. Analysis by Number of Partnerships

11.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

11.3.3. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

11.4. Concluding Remarks



12. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Types of Funding

12.3. Antibody Discovery Services and Platforms Market: Funding and Investment Analysis

12.3.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

12.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

12.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

12.3.4. Analysis by Most Active Players

12.3.5. Analysis by Most Active Investors

12.4. Concluding Remarks



13. OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Forecast Methodology

13.3. Antibody Discovery Services Market, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

13.4. Antibody Discovery Services Market, 2018-2030: Distribution by Geography (USD Billion)

13.5. Antibody Discovery Services Market, 2018-2030: Distribution by Antibody Discovery Steps (USD Billion)

13.6. Antibody Discovery Services Market, 2018-2030: Distribution by Antibody Discovery Methods (USD Billion)

13.7. Antibody Discovery Services Market, 2018-2030: Distribution by Type of Antibody Generated (USD Billion)

13.8. Antibody Discovery Platforms Market, 2018-2030: Licensing Deals (USD Billion)

13.9. Antibody Discovery Platforms Market, 2018-2030: Upfront and Milestone Payments, 2018, 2025 and 2030



14. CASE IN POINT: DRUG DISCOVERY PROCESSES OF TOP SELLING ANTIBODIES

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Humira (Adalimumab)

14.3. Rituxan (Rituximab)

14.4. Herceptin (Trastuzumab)

14.5. Remicade (Infliximab)

14.6. Avastin (Bevacizumab)



15. CASE STUDY: ANTIBODY HUMANIZATION AND AFFINITY MATURATION

15.1. Importance of Antibody Humanization and Affinity Maturation

15.2. Antibody Humanization and Affinity Maturation Service and Platform Providers: Market Landscape

15.3. Antibody Humanization: Publication Analysis

15.3.1. Publication Analysis: Year-Wise Trend

15.3.2. Publication Analysis: Key Journals

15.3.3. Publication Analysis: Distribution by Animal Model Used

15.3.4. Publication Analysis: Distribution by Method Used for Humanization

15.4. Antibody Humanization Service and Platform Providers: SWOT Analysis



16. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN ANTIBODY DISCOVERY

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Anticipated Shift from Monoclonal Antibodies to Other Novel Formats

16.3. Technological Advancements to Overhaul Conventional Antibody Discovery Processes

16.4. Transition to CADD-based Approaches

16.5. Rising Demand for Antibody-based Treatment Options across Non-Oncology Indications

16.6. Growing Market Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Region

16.7. Expected Increase in Number of Collaborations and Licensing Activity



17. SURVEY INSIGHTS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Designation of Respondents

17.3. Antibody Discovery Stages

17.4. Antibody Discovery Methods

17.5. Type of Antibody Discovered

17.6. Location of Antibody Discovery Facility / Laboratory

17.7. Likely Market Size



18. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Aaron Sato, Chief Scientific Officer, LakePharma

18.3. Christel Iffland, Vice President, Ligand Pharmaceuticals

18.4. Chun-Nan Chen, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer, Single Cell Technology

18.5. Debra Valsamis, Business Development Associate, Antibody Solutions

18.6. Garren Hilow, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Abveris

18.7. Giles Day, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Distributed Bio

18.8. Ignacio Pino, President and Chief Executive Officer, CDI Laboratories

18.9. Jeng Her, Chief Executive Officer, AP Biosciences

18.10. Kevin Heyries, Co-Founder and Lead of Business Development Strategy, AbCellera

18.11. Nalini Ghag- Motwani, President and Founding Chief Scientist, BioSavita

18.12. Sanjiban K Banerjee, Director, AbGenics Life Sciences

18.13. Thomas Schirrmann, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, YUMAB



19. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



20. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



