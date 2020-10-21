Antibody Discovery Services and Platforms Market, 2030 - 80 Monoclonal Antibodies Approved to Date & 550+ Molecules in the Clinical Pipeline

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibody Discovery Services and Platforms Market (3rd Edition) by Service Offered, by Antibody Discovery Method, by Nature of Antibody Generated and by Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Antibody Discovery: Services and Platforms Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030" report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution in this industry over the next ten years.



The study underlines an in-depth analysis of the antibody discovery technologies and services that assist in the development of antibody therapeutics.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future opportunities for antibody discovery platforms and services, for the next decade. Based on parameters, such as the overall R&D expenditure available to CROs, percentage of R&D expenses incurred in each discovery step, and outsourcing profile, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the antibody discovery services market in the mid to long term, for the time period 2020-2030.



With close to 80 monoclonal antibodies approved till date, and over 550 molecules in the clinical pipeline, antibody based pharmacological interventions have become an important part of the biopharmaceutical industry. In fact, they are presently estimated to constitute the largest class of biologics in the industry.



Examples of recently approved monoclonal antibody products include (in reverse chronological order) Adakveo (November 2019), Beovu (October 2019), SKYRIZIT (April 2019) and EVENITYT (April 2019). These molecules have high target specificities and favorable safety profiles.



Further, given the success of monoclonal antibodies, research on other novel antibody formats, such as bispecific antibodies, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and antibody fragments, has also gained traction.



The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within antibody discovery services market across

The various steps involved in antibody discovery process (antigen designing, hit generation, lead selection, lead optimization and lead characterization)

Antibody discovery methods (hybridoma based, library-based, single cell-based, transgenic animal-based, animal-based and others

The nature of antibody generated (whether human/ fully human or not)

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Tracey Mullen (Chief Executive Officer, Abveris Antibody)

(Chief Executive Officer, Abveris Antibody) Lisa Delouise (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Nidus Biosciences)

(Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Nidus Biosciences) Mark Kubik (Chief Business Officer, AvantGen)

(Chief Business Officer, AvantGen) Chun-Nan Chen (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Single Cell Technology)

(Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Single Cell Technology) Giles Day (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Distributed Bio)

(Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Distributed Bio) Kevin Heyries (Co-Founder and Lead of Business Development Strategy, AbCellera)

Sanjiban K Banerjee (Director, AbGenics Life Sciences)

Ignacio Pino (Chief Executive Officer and President, CDI Laboratories)

(Chief Executive Officer and President, CDI Laboratories) Jeng Her (Chief Executive Officer, AP Biosciences)

(Chief Executive Officer, AP Biosciences) Thomas Schirrmann (Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, YUMAB)

(Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, YUMAB) Debra Valsamis (Business Development Associate, Antibody Solutions)

(Business Development Associate, Antibody Solutions) Christel Iffland (Vice President, Ligand Pharmaceuticals)

(Vice President, Ligand Pharmaceuticals) Aaron Sato (former Chief Scientific Officer, LakePharma)

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Structure of Antibodies

3.3. History of Development

3.4. Antibody Isotypes

3.5. Mechanism of Action of Antibodies

3.6. Classification of Antibodies

3.6.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

3.6.2. Polyclonal Antibodies

3.6.3. Bispecific Antibodies

3.7. Applications of Antibodies



4. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY PROCESS AND METHODS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Antibody Discovery Process

4.2.1. Target Selection and Validation

4.2.2. Hit Generation

4.2.3. Lead Selection

4.2.4. Lead Optimization

4.2.4.1. Humanization

4.2.4.2. Affinity Maturation

4.2.4.3. Fc Engineering

4.2.5. Lead Characterization

4.2.6. Candidate Selection

4.3. Antibody Discovery Methods

4.3.1. Hybridoma Method

4.3.2. In vitro Display Method

4.3.2.1. Phage Display

4.3.2.2. Yeast Display

4.3.2.3. Ribosomal Display

4.3.3. Transgenic Animal-Based Method

4.3.4. Single B Cell-Based Method

4.3.5. Advantages and Disadvantages of Existing Antibody Discovery Techniques

4.4. Evolution of Monoclonal Antibodies

4.4.1. Fully Human Monoclonal Antibodies



5. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICE PROVIDERS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Antibody Discovery Service Providers: List of Industry Players

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.2.4. Analysis by Type of Service Offered

5.2.5. Analysis by Type of Antibody Discovery Method

5.2.6. Grid Representation: Analysis by Type of Service Offered, Type of Antibody Discovery Method and Company Size

5.2.7. Analysis by Animal Model Used

5.2.8. Analysis by Type of Antibody Discovered

5.2.9. Analysis by Type of Antibody Discovery Method and Type of Antibody Discovered

5.2.10. Analysis by Purpose of Antibody Discovery

5.2.11. Analysis by Type of Antibody Discovery Method and Purpose of Antibody Discovery



6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Methodology

6.3. Key Parameters

6.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Antibody Discovery Service Providers



7. COMPANY PROFILES: ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICE PROVIDERS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Antibody Discovery Service Providers in North America

7.2.1. Abwiz Bio

7.2.2. Aragen Bioscience (A GVK BIO Company)

7.2.3. Distributed Bio

7.2.4. Integral Molecular

7.2.5. LakePharma

7.3. Antibody Discovery Service Providers in Europe

7.3.1. Abzena

7.3.2. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

7.3.3. PX'Therapeutics (Subsidiary of Aguettant Pharmaceutical Group)

7.4. Antibody Discovery Service Providers in Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. ChemPartner

7.4.2. Viva Biotech

7.4.3. WuXi Biologics



8. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY TECHNOLOGIES: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Antibody Discovery Platform Providers: List of Industry Players

8.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

8.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

8.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

8.2.4. Analysis by Type of Antibody Discovered

8.3. Antibody Discovery: List of Technologies and Platforms

8.3.1. Analysis by Type of Antibody Discovery Method

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Antibody Discovery Method and Location of Headquarters

8.3.3. Analysis by Animal Model Used

8.3.4. Analysis by Patent Availability



9. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Methodology

9.3. Key Parameters

9.4. Technology Competitiveness Analysis: Antibody Discovery Platforms

9.4.1 Competitiveness Analysis: Library Based Antibody Discovery Platforms

9.4.2. Competitiveness Analysis: Single Cell Based Antibody Discovery Platforms

9.4.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Transgenic Animal Based Antibody Discovery Platforms

9.4.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Other Antibody Discovery Platforms



10. COMPANY PROFILES: ANTIBODY DISCOVERY PLATFORM PROVIDERS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Information

10.2.3. Portfolio of Antibody Discovery Platforms

10.2.3.1. AbthenaT

10.2.3.2. B cell SelectT

10.2.3.3. DeepDisplayT

10.2.3.4. ModiFuseT

10.2.3.5. ModiPhageT

10.2.3.6. ModiSelectT

10.2.3.7. ModiTuneT

10.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

10.3. Harbour BioMed

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Portfolio of Antibody Discovery Platforms

10.3.2.1. H2L2 Platform

10.3.2.2. HCAb Platform

10.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

10.4. Kymab

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Portfolio of Antibody Discovery Platforms

10.4.2.1. KymouseT

10.4.2.2. IntelliSelect

10.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

10.5. Ligand Pharmaceuticals

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Information

10.5.3. Portfolio of Antibody Discovery Platforms

10.5.3.1. OmniAb

10.5.3.1.1. OmniChicken

10.5.3.1.2. OmniClicT

10.5.3.1.3. OmniFlic

10.5.3.1.4. OmniMouse

10.5.3.1.5. OmniRat

10.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

10.6. MorphoSys

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Information

10.6.3. Portfolio of Antibody Discovery Platforms

10.6.3.1. arYla Technology

10.6.3.2. HuCAL Technology

10.6.3.3. Ylanthia Technology

10.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



11. REGIONAL CAPABILITY ANALYSIS



12. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Partnership Models

12.3. List of Partnerships and Collaborations



13. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Types of Funding

13.3. Antibody Discovery Service and Platform Providers: Funding and Investment Analysis

13.4. Concluding Remarks



14. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICES: MARKET FORECAST

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Forecast Methodology

14.3. Global Antibody Discovery Services Market, 2020-2030

14.4. Global Antibody Discovery Services Market: Distribution by Steps Involved in Antibody Discovery Process, 2020-2030

14.5. Global Antibody Discovery Services Market: Distribution by Antibody Discovery Method, 2020-2030

14.6. Global Antibody Discovery Services Market: Distribution by Nature of Antibody Generated, 2020-2030

14.7. Global Antibody Discovery Services Market: Distribution by Region, 2020-2030



15. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY TECHNOLOGIES: MARKET FORECAST

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions

15.3. Forecast Methodology

15.4. Global Antibody Discovery Platforms Market, 2020-2030

15.5. Global Antibody Discovery Platforms Market: Distribution by Region, 2020-2030



16. CASE IN POINT: DRUG DISCOVERY PROCESSES OF TOP SELLING ANTIBODIES

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Humira (Adalimumab)

16.2.1. Drug Overview

16.2.2. Discovery Process and Method

16.2.3. Historical Sales

16.3. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

16.4. Herceptin (Trastuzumab)

16.5. Avastin (Bevacizumab)

16.6. Rituxan (Rituximab)



17. CASE STUDY: ANTIBODY HUMANIZATION AND AFFINITY MATURATION

17.1. Importance of Antibody Humanization and Affinity Maturation

17.2. Antibody Humanization and Affinity Maturation Service and Platform Providers: Market Landscape

17.3. Antibody Humanization: Publication Analysis

17.3.1. Publication Analysis: Year-Wise Trend

17.3.2. Publication Analysis: Key Journals

17.3.3. Publication Analysis: Distribution by Animal Model Used

17.3.4. Publication Analysis: Distribution by Method Used for Humanization

17.4. Antibody Humanization Service and Platform Providers: SWOT Analysis



18. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN ANTIBODY DISCOVERY

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Anticipated Shift from Monoclonal Antibodies to Other Novel Formats

18.3. Technological Advancements to Overhaul Conventional Antibody Discovery Processes

18.4. Transition to CADD-based Approaches to Help Achieve Better Operational Efficiencies

18.5. Rising Demand for Antibody-based Treatment Options across Non-Oncology Indications

18.6. Growing Market Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Region

18.7. Expected Increase in Number of Collaborations and Licensing Activity

18.8 Concluding Remarks



19. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



20. CONCLUDING REMARKS

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Takeaways

