Anticipating Continued Growth, Math Tutoring Company, Mathnasium, Hires Two Senior Management Executives

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of reaching its 1,000-center milestone in North America, Mathnasium, LLC has tapped two experienced executives to assist the company in reaching new heights.

Vane Lucas, SVP, Learning Center Systems, will oversee Education, Technology, Training, general business systems and new services. He originally became a Mathnasium franchisee in 2009, after careers in engineering, strategy consulting and retail banking. He and his wife, Ginger, developed seven successful Mathnasium Learning Centers in the Tulsa and Kansas City areas.

"Because I spent years as a Mathnasium multicenter owner, I know first-hand what our franchisees need and where to focus our efforts to make improvements," said Lucas.

Lucas holds a mechanical and aerospace engineering degree from Princeton and a Wharton MBA, so he understands the transformative effect that a tutor in math can have on children and their future.

"Math education is so important, and there's just a tremendous need to supplement what kids are learning in class," he said. "By relocating to the home office, I can now help more than a hundred thousand kids each week benefit from an expert tutor in math."

Bob Kaufman, SVP, North American Franchise Operations, oversees more than 1,000 Mathnasium Learning Centers across the United States and Canada. A veteran franchising executive with more than 20 years' experience, he previously spearheaded global franchise development and operations for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, where he boosted franchised store count over 400%. Earlier, he served as SVP of Business Development and Franchising for Tower Records.

"I am thrilled to join forces with Mathnasium at this pivotal moment in its history," said Kaufman. "It's great to be a part of a company with heart and a vision for empowering children and improving their future. I'm looking forward to helping reach even more students."

