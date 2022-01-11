Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Size Worth $849.2 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anticoagulant rodenticides market size is expected to reach USD 849.2 million by 2028, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growth is majorly driven by rising demand for rodent control products to control the growing rodent population and efforts to prevent diseases caused by them.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The 1st generation anticoagulant product type segment accounted for a revenue share of more than 41% in 2020, owing to its ability to break down faster as compared to 2nd generation anticoagulant

The block form accounted for the highest share of 46.8% as of 2020, as blocks are a more suitable form of using anticoagulant rodenticides than other forms, as rodents like to bite on hard substances

The use of anticoagulant rodenticides in the powdered form is anticipated to increase over the coming years, owing to its solubility in water, as compared to sprays that increase the chances of secondary poisoning in birds and humans

The pest control companies segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share of approximately 37.0% owing to rising demand for rodent control products and services in several applications including warehouses, houses, commercial buildings, and others

As of 2020, the warehouse application segment accounted for a revenue share of approximately 20%; this share is expected to increase over the coming years as rodent prevention is one of the most important steps in the warehouse facilities to keep up the operations and focus on maximizing the profits

The future growth of 1st and 2nd generation anticoagulant rodenticides, both in terms of volume and revenue, is highly dependent on the awareness among consumers regarding the safety of the products and government regulations. 2nd generation anticoagulant rodenticides, also known as single-dose anticoagulants, are highly preferred by consumers around the world owing to their superior potency as compared to 1st generation anticoagulant rodenticides.

These products are majorly used in agricultural applications and households, as well as by pest control companies and warehouses. The demand pattern for these products for various end-use applications is highly dependent on the regional regulations imposed by the government considering the toxicity as well as efficiencies. As the global supply of staples such as wheat, rice, and coarse grains has been on the rise, it is expected to result in increased consumption of the product across the world over the forecast period.

Shut down of warehouses consisting of food products, electronic goods, and others along with disruptions in production and sales of rodent control products amid COVID-19 lockdown resulted in serious economic losses. However, a complete recovery of the market is expected by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, and the stabilization of the global industrial sector will also reflect an increasing demand for rodent control products.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global anticoagulant rodenticides market on the basis of product type, form, application, and region:

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Product Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

1st Generation Anticoagulants



2nd Generation Anticoagulants

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Pellets



Blocks



Powders & Sprays

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Agriculture



Pest Control Companies



Warehouses



Urban Centers



Household



Others

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





South-East Asia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





UAE

List of Key Players of Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Rentokil Initial plc

Liphatech, Inc.

PelGar International

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

NEOGEN Corporation

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.