Anticoccidial Drugs Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2026, Advances in Biotechnology to be a Major Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The anticoccidial drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 76.95 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Advances in biotechnology are the anticoccidial drugs market trends propelling the market growth. Primarily, genomic analysis of all seven Eimeria species that cause coccidiosis in poultry has been accomplished, which may lead to the identification and validation of species-specific protein targets. Moreover, new research on Eimeria species is helping vendors to launch new anticoccidial drugs. For instance, in March 2021, Elanco Animal Health Inc. launched two new veterinary products in Sri Lanka via the local agent Baur and Co. The two products are anticoccidial feed additives. Such new drug discoveries will propel the market growth during the forecast period. To know about the other market trends - Request a Free Sample Report

Anticoccidial Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Anticoccidial Drugs Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The growing demand for feed additives owing to rising disease outbreaks in livestock, rising awareness about coccidial diseases, and increasing dependency on livestock products are the major factors propelling the market growth.

The growing demand for feed additives owing to rising disease outbreaks in livestock, rising awareness about coccidial diseases, and increasing dependency on livestock products are the major factors propelling the market growth. Challenges: The factors such as stringent government regulations, lack of awareness & limited drug approval will hamper the market growth.

The factors such as stringent government regulations, lack of awareness & limited drug approval will hamper the market growth. For detailed information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Anticoccidial Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The report extensively covers anticoccidial drug market segmentation by Type (ionophore anticoccidial and chemical derivative anticoccidial) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Type Landscape

Revenue Generating Segment -The anticoccidial drugs market share growth by the ionophore anticoccidial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Ionophores have been the most preferred drugs to control coccidiosis as it slowly develops resistance in animals, and they do not completely suppress parasite development, thus allowing the development of immunity in animals after the first exposure. The divalent ionophore lasalocid has been shown to de- crease oocyst production in naturally infected lambs and cattle and in a few cases improve performance and reduce clinical signs of disease when included in the fee Ionophores, also used for lamb and cattle. Such factors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Landscape

Regional Highlights - 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the anticoccidial drugs market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increasing livestock in the region, rising demand for quality, and growing concerns about livestock health will facilitate the anticoccidial drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Anticoccidial Drugs Market: Vendor Analysis

The anticoccidial drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Bayer AG

Bioproperties Pty Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Cronus Pharma

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Huvepharma EOOD

Impextraco NV

Kemin Industries Inc.

LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Qilu Animal Health Products Co., Ltd.

Vetoquinol SA

VH Group

Virbac

Zoetis Inc.

To know about the vendor offerings - Click Now!

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

The competitive scenario provided in the Anticoccidial Drugs Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Anticoccidial Drugs Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The heart attack diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 5.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51%.

share is expected to increase by USD 5.34 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51%. The immunosuppressants market share is expected to increase to USD 6.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%.

Anticoccidial Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 76.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bayer AG, Bioproperties Pty Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Cronus Pharma, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Huvepharma EOOD, Impextraco NV, Kemin Industries Inc., LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Qilu Animal Health Products Co., Ltd., Vetoquinol SA, VH Group, Virbac, and Zoetis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Healthcare Market " Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Ionophore anticoccidial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Ionophore anticoccidial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Ionophore anticoccidial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Ionophore anticoccidial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Ionophore anticoccidial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chemical derivative anticoccidial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chemical derivative anticoccidial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chemical derivative anticoccidial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chemical derivative anticoccidial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chemical derivative anticoccidial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bayer AG

Exhibit 85: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 86: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.4 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 89: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 92: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

10.5 Ceva Sante Animale

Exhibit 94: Ceva Sante Animale - Overview



Exhibit 95: Ceva Sante Animale - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Ceva Sante Animale - Key offerings

10.6 Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Exhibit 97: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Impextraco NV

Exhibit 100: Impextraco NV - Overview



Exhibit 101: Impextraco NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Impextraco NV - Key offerings

10.8 LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA

Exhibit 103: LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA - Overview



Exhibit 104: LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA - Key offerings

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 106: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 111: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Virbac

Exhibit 115: Virbac - Overview



Exhibit 116: Virbac - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Virbac - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Virbac - Segment focus

10.12 Zoetis Inc.

Exhibit 119: Zoetis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Zoetis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Zoetis Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Zoetis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Zoetis Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio