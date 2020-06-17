Antidiabetics Market Demand to Hit USD 130B by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the antidiabetics market, which estimates the market valuation for antidiabetics will cross US $130 billion by 2026. The rising prevalence of obesity and growing geriatric population among several other severe health conditions will act as a key driver for the antidiabetics industry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 1.6 million deaths in the world are attributed to diabetes alone. Moreover, about 422 million people suffer from diabetes globally. Therefore, to offer better treatment and to reduce mortality rate, the antidiabetics market will witness lucrative growth in the future.

Recently, the outbreak of COVID-19 has affected diabetic patients in a more challenging manner, leading to a rise in antidiabetic products worldwide. Also, a growing geriatric pool and increasing obese population will offer positive growth to the industry. Therefore, major market players operating in the antidiabetic market will foresee immense growth opportunities in the forecast period.

The insulin segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to progress at more than a 12% CAGR during 2020 to 2026. An increasing number of patients suffering from type 2 diabetes and adoption of advanced treatment methods for better outcomes will increase its preference among customers. Moreover, rising investment by industry players for research and development of new products will influence the segment growth.

The geriatric population accounted for around 40.0% of the market share in 2019 and is poised to grow at a substantial rate by 2026. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 25% of the U.S. population aged above 65 years suffer from diabetes. Therefore, increasing diabetes in the geriatric population will accelerate the segmental growth. Furthermore, growing government initiatives through awareness programs will influence the segmental growth.

The intravenous infusions segment is projected to proceed at about a 11.3% CAGR during 2020 to 2026. The advantages of intravenous infusions are associated with higher concentration of medication delivery into the body more effectively. Such benefits will increase its preference among customers. Thus, the increasing diabetic population and adoption of advanced methods will positively impact the segment size.

Europe's antidiabetic market constituted about more than 32% of the market share in 2019. The growing geriatric population and rising cases of diabetic patients in the region will provide growth opportunities to the market. Moreover, entry of major market players to set their footprint in this industry will further augment the market growth. Furthermore, rising government funding in research and development will further stimulate Europe's antidiabetic drugs market growth during the forecast years.

Some major findings of the antidiabetics market report include:

Increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in diabetic patients will drive the market growth.

Rising R&D expenditure aimed at new product development and strong product pipeline will boost the market growth.

Growing government initiatives and increasing healthcare expenditure will have a positive impact on the market demand.

Major players operating in the antidiabetics industry share include Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Bayer Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, among other players

Industry players operating in the antidiabetics market are implementing various strategies such as new product development, collaborations, and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage for business expansion. For instance, in June 2017, Merck and Pfizer announced two Phase 3 studies of ertugliflozin, an investigational oral SGLT-2 inhibitor. The drug was developed to improve glycemic control of patients suffering with type 2 diabetes. This product strategy strengthened the firm's business position along with its brand image in the market.

