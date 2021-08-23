Antigen Test meets Big Tech!

"We call it a "super antigen test" because it's designed to help a Covid positive person completely mitigate their Covid positive diagnosis", said Lee Gibbons-Roberts Traceperts CEO.

The test prototype was built with components that have a 100% accuracy rate. If a person tests positive, they would log unto the reporting website, fill out information about themselves, their test, contact tracing information and click submit. The information is then sent to their local health authorities through the SkyCovid Database Technology™. It allows the health authority to quickly strategize, mitigate, and add to their Covid positive tallies.

Once health authorities are credentialed to use the technology, they can choose the method and frequency in which they receive the information about Covid positive cases. This includes seeing results in "real time" and customizing alerts. "If they want to know about self-reported cases in the same postal code, or close proximity, such as the case count, the demographics, i.e., age, race, gender etc., the SkyCovid self-reporting database Technology™ can provide that", Gibbons-Roberts said.

The women and minority owner of the startup is also the Creator of the technology. She says that had the test been available at the onset of the pandemic, it would have aided in averting the long testing lines and maybe slowed the spread. "People could have stayed home, took the test and reported it though the database." "The isolation process would have started right where the test and contact tracing took place, thus slowed spread".

During quarantine, Gibbons-Roberts says she became laser focused on developing technology for post pandemic prevention and mitigation products. She said she contracted Covid19 in February and the diagnosis forced a different outlook on life and business. She fast-tracked and filed protections for everything in their pipeline. She also assembled a research team, developed, and registered a research study about vaccine holdouts, which will be released soon.

Gibbons-Roberts says she attended Google's online cloud summit a few months ago and found several of their services that would take this technology into global stratosphere. "We are crowdfunding on Indiegogo to get this critical technology to market".

CONTACT:

Jeanine Stevens

469-881-1701

SOURCE Traceperts LLC