Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size to Grow by USD 2.45 billion, Akzo Nobel NV and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Co. etc. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers high-quality powder with BioCote anti-microbial silver ion technology under the brands Interpon AM and Interpon D AM.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - The company offers anti-microbial powder coating and additive offerings under the brand Alesta AM and Alesta RALGuard.

BASF SE - The company offers anti-microbial coatings under the product name Suvinil Acrylic Antibacterial.

Dow Inc. - The company offers a wide range of anti-microbial coatings such as BIOBAN 200, BIOBAN BTCM Antimicrobial, ROCIMA 63, and others.

Koninklijke DSM NV - The company develops and offers anti-microbial containing medical devices and solutions in order to help manage bioburden in the wound healing process.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into powder coatings and surface modification coatings. The powder coatings segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth. Powder coatings are used for providing nonmigratory, long-term anti-microbial efficacy against the growth of microorganisms. They mainly include silver and copper ions. Powder coatings have properties such as producing a thicker coating without running or sagging, which is increasing their adoption. Such factors will increase the demand for powder coating during the forecast period.

By application, the market is classified into indoor air quality systems, mold remediation, medical, food and beverage, textiles, and others.

By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.50 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Commodity Chemicals Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Powder coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Powder coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Powder coatings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Surface modification coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Surface modification coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Surface modification coatings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

6.3 Indoor air quality system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Indoor air quality system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Indoor air quality system - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Mold remediation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Mold remediation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Mold remediation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Medical - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Textiles and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Textiles and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Textiles and others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 56: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 57: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Akzo Nobel NV – Key news



Exhibit 59: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

11.4 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 65: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 66: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 67: BASF SE – Key news



Exhibit 68: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.6 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 70: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 74: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 75: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

11.8 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Lonza Group Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 81: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

Exhibit 83: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Overview



Exhibit 84: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Business segments



Exhibit 85: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Segment focus

11.10 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 87: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: PPG Industries Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 90: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 RPM International Inc.

Exhibit 92: RPM International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: RPM International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: RPM International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: RPM International Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 The Sherwin Williams Co.

Exhibit 96: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 97: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research Methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

