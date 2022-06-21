Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market to Surpass US$ 5,808.92 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,525.75 million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market:

The current industry trends include the adoption of various inorganic strategies by key players in the market, such as acquisitions and agreements to expand their product portfolio.

For instance, in April 2022, BIOMÉRIEUX, a multinational biotechnology company, announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Specific Diagnostics, a privately held U.S.-based company that has developed a rapid antimicrobial susceptibility test (AST) system, SPECIFIC REVEAL Rapid AST system that delivers phenotypic AST directly from positive blood cultures.

Moreover, in February 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global company involved in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets, acquired Exact Diagnostics, a developer and manufacturer of diagnostic products that help ensure the validity and consistency of test results. With the acquisition of Exact Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has access to a comprehensive catalogue of molecular quality control products in the areas of transplant, respiratory, virology, microbiology, sexually transmitted infections, and vector-borne diseases.

The increased availability of products based on various technologies is expected to drive the market growth.

For instance, the CE-marked Alfed 60 AST system of Alifax S.r.l. Italy, a company specialized in the development, production, and distribution of automated clinical diagnostic instruments, uses sensitive laser-light scattering technology to detect bacterial growth in a liquid culture broth and provides antimicrobial susceptibility results directly from positive blood culture bottles within 4–6 hours.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, owing to increasing approval of product. For Instance, in 2020, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, announced that the company received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for a new suite of product enhancements to Accelerate Pheno system to improve performance and expand the system's antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) menu for bloodstream infections. The new release features improvements in susceptibility testing performance for four important antibiotics used to treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as the addition of the combination of P. aeruginosa and aztreonam, an empiric antibiotic, to the Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit testing panel.

Among region, North America is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing launches of product. For instance, in 2021, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, announced the launch of a new IVD (In vitro diagnostic) configuration of its Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit in the U.S. With this launch, the company now provides two solutions for fast sepsis testing. The new configuration provides fast antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) results in around 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures and is designed to run on the Accelerate Pheno system as a flexible solution for laboratories that already have a rapid identification system.

Key players operating in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and BIOMÉRIEUX, HiMedia Laboratories, Alifax S.r.l. Italy, Creative Diagnostics, Resistell AG, Danaher, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker, Nissui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,Synbiosis, Mast Group Ltd., ELITechGroup, Flinn Scientific, CONDALAB, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., and Zhuhai DL Biotech Co., Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Product Type:

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

Susceptibility Testing Disks



Mic Strips



Susceptibility Plates

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Consumables

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Application:

Antibacterial

Antifungal

Anti-parasitic

Antiviral

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Method:

Disk Diffusion

Rapid Automated AST

Broth Dilution

Gradient Diffusion

Genotypic Methods

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

