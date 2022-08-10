Antimicrobial Textile Global Market to Reach $14.64 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%

Aug 10, 2022, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2022, By Fibers, Active Agent, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global antimicrobial textile market is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2021 to $10.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The market is expected to reach $14.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.
North America was the largest region in the antimicrobial textile market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
An increase in consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene is contributing to the growth of the antimicrobial textile market. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness about health and cleanliness, as well as increased demand for antimicrobial textiles that can kill viruses. As a result, the textile industry's companies are rapidly developing antimicrobial products.
Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the antimicrobial textile market. Major companies operating in the antimicrobial textile sector are focused on developing a new technological solution to reduce the spread of the virus and meet consumer demand. For instance, in June 2020, Aditya Birla Group, an India-based producer of Viscose staple fiber launched antimicrobial fibers based on in-house technology. Antimicrobial fibers are a ground-breaking discovery that not only destroys but also prevents the growth of bacteria or viruses.
