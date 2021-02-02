Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1.5 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global antimicrobial wound dressings market report.

The global antimicrobial wound dressings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. COVID-19 has negatively impacted the antimicrobial wound closure devices. Majority of the hospitals are occupied with COVID-19 patients and their treatments, there is a huge reduction in number of surgeries performed during the pandemic time this has reduced the usage of antimicrobial wound dressing in the healthcare settings.

2. North America accounted for the largest share with more than 35% and the US dominated more than 30% share globally and 88% in the North American region in 2020.

3. Chronic wounds dominated the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% due to increased target population with chronic wounds worldwide.

4. Foam and collagen segment is growing at a faster rate with CAGR of more than 5%, as many upcoming antimicrobial wound dressing products are based on the foam and collagen material.

5. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the market, however specialty wound management clinics are increasing worldwide and they have become one of the largest customers for antimicrobial wound dressing products, this segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of approximately 6%.

6. There are an increased number of collaborations among the hospitals, long term care centers, and wound care management companies which is increasing the awareness and usage of advanced wound care products including the antimicrobial wound dressing in the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, wound type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 27 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/antimicrobial-wound-dressings-market-size-analysis

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market – Segmentation

Considered an ideal solution to maintain an optimal balance between moisture and bacterial growth, the demand for foam-based dressings is growing worldwide. These dressings are compliant with the existing wound care protocols as they are effective against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, along with fungi and yeast infections.

The rise in surgical site infections (SSI) is a key factor for the growth of acute wounds. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed vulnerabilities in healthcare systems across the world and has adversely affected the global market. To reduce the risk of infections among patients and healthcare providers and conserve critical resources such as personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and intensive care beds enacted a temporary ban on elective surgeries for a short period, which limits the usage of advanced wound care products.

A high percentage of chronic wound patients are turning to hospitals for treatment as they are equipped with the latest machines and technology for diagnosing, treating, and healing wound conditions. All high-risk diabetic foot cases requiring intensive care services and major amputations take place in hospitals.

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market by Product

Foam

Hydrogel

Collagen

Alginate

Others

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market by Wound Type

Acute

Chronic

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market by End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Wound Management Facilities

Long-term Care Facilities

Home Healthcare Settings

Others

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market – Dynamics

The need for developing new generation antimicrobial agents rises due to the existence of drug-resistance pathogens and emerging problems of microbial infections. The infections with the antibiotic-resistant pathogen are not only difficult to treat but also involve prolonged debility for the patients and expensive healthcare. Chitosan may be one of the most important biopolymers that can be used to produce wound dressings that not only accelerate the wound healing process but also prevent infection of the wound, a necessary step in the wound healing process in the future. Multiple types of research are being conducted worldwide to combat bacterial wound infections. One such research from Biointerfaces lab has developed a cellulose membrane equipped with antimicrobial peptides. This skin-friendly membrane made of plant-based material kills bacteria to achieve an antibacterial effect. The researchers designed multifunctional peptides which, can bind to cellulose fibers and exhibit antimicrobial activity.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increased Role of Wound Care Management Companies in Hospitals

Telemedicine Changing Wound Care Dynamics During COVID-19

Increased Prevalence of Acute & Chronic Injuries & Wound Infections

Technological Advances & Product launches

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market – Geography

North America is one of the most competitive markets for antimicrobial dressing products and is the main revenue contributor to vendors. This is due to multiple factors such as a larger target population, increased awareness of the availability of advanced products, and affordability through reimbursement or insurance options in the country. The region has more than 6.5 million people with chronic wounds that require ongoing care. The adoption of advanced antimicrobial wound care dressing products is high compared with other regions. The major revenue contributor to the markets in North America is the US and Canada. The US accounts for a major share of the region, with developed healthcare infrastructure in the country. This is due to the increased target population. For instance, an increase in the diabetic population, with more than 100 million people and an expansion in the elderly population of more than 55 million in 2020, contribute to the use of antimicrobial wound dressings.

Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



South Africa

Major Vendors

3M

Coloplast

Smith+Nephew

Mölnlycke Health Care

ConvaTec

Other Prominent Vendors

Argentum Medical

Aspen Surgical

Axio Biosolutions

B.Braun Melsungen

BD

BSN Medical

Covalon Technologies

Cardinal Health

CellEra

Dermarite

DeRoyal Industries

Eloquest

Ferris Mfg

GEMCO Medical

Paul Hartmann

Hollister

Integra Lifesciences

Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R)

Milliken

Medline

Organogenesis

Pharmaplast

Safe n' Simple

South West Technologies

URGO MEDICAL

Tricol

TRIAGE MEDITECH

