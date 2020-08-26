Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Expected to Reach US$ 17.8 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 8.2% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, "Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast", the market was valued at US$ 9.4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 8.2% by the year 2027. The global antiseptics & disinfectants market is anticipated to grow owing to increase in prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, rising consumer health awareness & healthcare expenditure, technological improvements in manufacturing of antiseptics & disinfectants. Moreover, government's rising campaigns activity regarding health & hygiene also boost the sales of home and personal care hygiene products such as antiseptics & disinfectants.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/11

The global antiseptics & disinfectants market is fragmented based on product, chemical type, application, end-use, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into Antiseptics and Disinfectants. Based on chemical type, the antiseptics & disinfectants market is further bifurcated into quaternary ammonium compounds, chlorine compounds, alcohols & aldehyde products, enzymes, others. Based on application, the market is classified as enzymatic cleaners, medical device disinfectants, surface disinfectants, and others. The end-user segment is further divided into hospitals and clinics, homecare, and others. On the basis of region, the global antiseptics & disinfectants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Israel, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

Enquiry Before Buying of This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/11

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The players including &G, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, BD, The Clorox Company together hold approximately 25% of market share of global antiseptics & disinfectants market in year 2019.

North America region is dominating the global antiseptics & disinfectants market, holding almost one third of the market share throughout forecast period. Better hygiene practices and high level of personal hygiene awareness, higher market dominance for infection prevention industry and better healthcare infrastructure pushes for higher sales of antiseptics & disinfectants across the region.

region is dominating the global antiseptics & disinfectants market, holding almost one third of the market share throughout forecast period. Better hygiene practices and high level of personal hygiene awareness, higher market dominance for infection prevention industry and better healthcare infrastructure pushes for higher sales of antiseptics & disinfectants across the region. The antiseptics segment is estimated to hold a major share in the global antiseptics & disinfectants market owing to increasing health & skin concern among consumers. The antiseptics market holds more than 60% of the global share in 2019. The disinfectants market is expected to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast.

Based on application, the medical device disinfectants segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2027, as antiseptics & disinfectants help to maintain hygiene while using medical devices. The medical device disinfectants hold the major share due to its aggressive use in the healthcare industry to check pandemic infection in different regions.

By Chemical Type, Alcohols & Aldehyde Products hold almost half of the market while demand for Quaternary Ammonium Compounds are projected to be the highest during the forecast owing to high usage for floor, furniture, wall, disinfecting medical equipment etc.

Read 276 Page Research Report With ToC on "Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market By Product (Antiseptics, Disinfectants), By Chemical Type (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Chlorine Compounds, Alcohols & Aldehyde Products, Enzymes, and Others), By Application (Enzymatic Cleaners, Medical Device Disinfectants, Surface Disinfectants, and Others), By End-Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare, and Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) Size, Share" at: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/antiseptics-and-disinfectants-market-global-industry

List of Key Players of Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market

Bio-Cide International, Inc.

SC Johnson Professional

P&G

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

The Clorox Company

3M

Others

Request for

customization of this report: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-for-customization/11

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Antiseptics & disinfectants manufacturers, hygiene product manufacturers, raw material suppliers, importers, and exporters

Demand Side: Home care service provides, healthcare service providers, e-commerce service providers

Regulatory Side: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), Association of Official Analytical Chemists (AOAC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Committee for Standardization Technical Committee (CEN/TC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

Associations and Industry Bodies: American Industrial Hygiene Association, Association of Occupational Exposure to Disinfectants, American Natural Hygiene Society, American Industrial Hygiene Association, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), International Occupational Hygiene Association, The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (AHA), The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control (APSIC).

Other Trending Reports:

Global Copper Concentrate Market Future Business Strategies and Revenue Impact Analysis

Global Oscilloscope Probe Market Future Business Strategies and Revenue Impact Analysis

Global Drugs for Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes) Market By Product, By Medication Type, By Dosage Forms, By Routes of Administration, By Region

About Growth Market Reports:

GMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". GMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

1st Floor, Kalpavruksha Office No 1,

GK Lane Number 3,

Ingawale Nagar, Pimple Nilakh, Pune,

Maharashtra 411027

Phone: +1 909 545 6473

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com/

SOURCE Growth Market Reports