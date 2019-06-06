Antistatic Agents (Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Glycerol Monostearate, Diethanolamides) Market, 2024 - Focus on Packaging, Automotive, Electronics

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antistatic Agents Market by Form (Liquid, Powder), Product (Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Glycerol Monostearate, Diethanolamides), Polymer (PP, ABS, PE, PVC), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Electronics), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The antistatic agents market is projected to grow from USD 437 million in 2019 to USD 594 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024.

Rising population, ongoing urbanization, and increasing disposable income of the middle-class population are the main factors that have led to the growth of packaging, electronics, and textiles industries across the globe. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the antistatic agents market, worldwide. Volatility in the prices of raw materials and the formulation and stringent implementation of rules & regulations related to packaging films used in the food & beverages industry are expected to restrain the growth of the antistatic agents market.

The market has been segmented based on form, product, polymer, end-use industry, and region. Based on end-use industry, the antistatic agents market has been classified into packaging, electronics, automotive, textiles, and others (footwear, pharmaceuticals, and furniture).

Major polymers of antistatic agents include polypropylene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, and others (polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, polylactic acid, ethylene vinyl acetate, wax, polyesters, polyamides, and fluoropolymers). Among these polymers, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest share of 42.1% of the antistatic agents market in terms of value in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the easy availability of polyethylene and its increased used for manufacturing packaging of commodities. Moreover, polyethylene also possesses high ductility, tensile strength, flexibility, stiffness, and water resistance properties.

Key players operating in this market are undertaking initiatives to capture a significant market share and address the increasing demand for antistatic agents from various end-use industries. Acquisitions, new product launches, and expansions are the three main growth strategies adopted by leading players in the antistatic agents market.

Leading players operating in the antistatic agents market are BASF SE (Germany), Arkema (France), Clariant (Switzerland), Croda International PLC. (UK), DowDuPont (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), and Solvay S.A. (Belgium), among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In the Antistatic Agents Market

4.2 Antistatic Agents Market, By Product

4.3 Antistatic Agents Market By Polymer and End-Use Industry



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Antistatic Agents From Various End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Green Antistatic Agents Across the Globe

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Formulation and Stringent Implementation of Rules & Regulations Related to Packaging Films For Food & Beverages

5.2.2.2 Volatility In the Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of New and Improved Antistatic Agents

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Management of Plastic Wastes Generated From the Packaging and Electronic Industries

5.2.4.2 Lack of Proper Regulations to Monitor the Use of Antistatic Agents In Emerging Economies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Antistatic Agents Market, By Category

6.1 Introduction

6.2 External Antistatic Agents

6.2.1 Topical Antistatic Agents

6.3 Internal Antistatic Agents

6.3.1 Migratory Antistatic Agents

6.3.1.1 Cationic Antistatic Agents

6.3.1.2 Anionic Antistatic Agents

6.3.1.3 Nonionic Antistatic Agents



7 Antistatic Agents Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid

7.2.1 Greater Tendency to Migrate Into the Material Surface Compared to Other Forms Is Expected to Drive the Growth of Liquid Antistatic Agents Market.

7.3 Powder

7.3.1 Increasing Applications For All Kinds of Thermosetting Powder Coating Is Projected to Grow Market For Powder Form

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Region Is Expected to Lead the Others Segment of Antistatic Agent Market



8 Antistatic Agents Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

8.2.1 Increasing Demand For Polyethylene Films & Sheets Is Projected to Drive the Market For Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

8.3 Glycerol Monostearate

8.3.1 Glycerol Monostearate Product Is Expected to Grow Antistatic Agents Market, Owing to Its High Heat Stability Properties.

8.4 Diethanolamides

8.4.1 High Compatibility of Diethanolamide With Various Commodity Plastics has Led Its Growth In Antistatic Agent Market

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Increasing Demand Form Textile Industries has Anticipated the Growth For Others Segment of Antistatic Agents



9 Antistatic Agents Market, By Polymer

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Polypropylene (PP)

9.2.1 Versatility and Compatibility of PP With Other Polymer and Additives has Led to Increase Its Use For Producing Antistatic Additives

9.2.2 Polypropylene Homopolymers

9.2.3 Polypropylene Copolymers

9.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

9.3.1 Increasing Applications In Automobile and Electronic Products Is Expected Grow ABS Polymer In Antistatic Agent Market

9.3.2 Automobile Components

9.3.3 Electronic Products

9.3.4 Consumer Products

9.4 Polyethylene (PE)

9.4.1 PE Polymer Is Expected to Grow Antistatic Agents Market, Owing to Its Increased Applications In Various Industries.

9.4.2 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LIDPE)

9.4.3 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

9.4.4 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

9.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

9.5.1 Pvc Polymer Is Projected to Increase Antistatic Agents Market, Due to Its Increasing Use In Electronics and Healthcare Industries.

9.5.2 Rigid Pvc

9.5.3 Flexible Pvc

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Increasing Applications In Various Industries has Led the Growth of Others Segment of Antistatic Agents Market



10 Antistatic Agents Market, By End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Packaging

10.2.1 Increase In Demand to Reduce the Accumulation of Static Charge In Packaging Industry, Is Expected to Grow the Demand For Antistatic Agents Market

10.2.2 Industrial Packaging

10.2.3 Retail Packaging

10.2.4 Consumer Packaging

10.3 Electronics

10.3.1 Lower Cost and Insulation Properties of Plastics has Increased the Demand For Antistatic Agent

10.3.2 Electronic Transport Systems

10.3.3 Electronic Components

10.3.4 Electronic Packaging

10.4 Automotive

10.4.1 Increasing Use of Plastics In Automotive Industries Is Projected to Grow the Demand For Antistatic Agents.

10.4.2 Oem Parts

10.4.3 Interior Components

10.4.4 Exterior Components

10.4.5 Aftermarket Parts

10.5 Textiles

10.5.1 Technological Advancement Such as High Speed Spinning and Weaving In the Textile Industry Is Anticipated to Increase Demand For Antistatic Agents.

10.5.2 Carpets

10.5.3 Synthetic Fibers

10.5.4 Natural Fibers

10.5.5 Fabric Softeners

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Increasing Application From Various End-Use Industries Is Driving the Growth of Antistatic Agents Market



11 Regional Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Visionaries

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.2 Ranking of Key Market Players In the Antistatic Agents Market, 2018



13 Company Profiles

13.1 BASF SE

13.2 Nouryon

13.3 Dowdupont

13.4 Clariant

13.5 Croda International Plc.

13.6 Arkema

13.7 Evonik Industries AG

13.8 Solvay S.A.

13.9 Polyone Corporation

13.10 Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.

13.11 KAO Group

13.12 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

13.13 Other Key Players

13.13.1 Kenrich Petrochemicals Inc.

13.13.2 Fine Organics

13.13.3 Corbion N.V.

13.13.4 Palsgaard

13.13.5 Emery Oleochemicals

13.13.6 Tosaf Compounds Ltd.

13.13.7 Ilshinwells

13.13.8 Lamberti S.P.A.

13.13.9 Foster Corporation

13.13.10 Adeka Europe GmbH

13.13.11 Blend Colours

13.13.12 New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.

13.13.13 Welsum Technology Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccj3ji

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

