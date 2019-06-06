Antistatic Agents (Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Glycerol Monostearate, Diethanolamides) Market, 2024 - Focus on Packaging, Automotive, Electronics
Jun 06, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antistatic Agents Market by Form (Liquid, Powder), Product (Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Glycerol Monostearate, Diethanolamides), Polymer (PP, ABS, PE, PVC), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Electronics), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The antistatic agents market is projected to grow from USD 437 million in 2019 to USD 594 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024.
Rising population, ongoing urbanization, and increasing disposable income of the middle-class population are the main factors that have led to the growth of packaging, electronics, and textiles industries across the globe. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the antistatic agents market, worldwide. Volatility in the prices of raw materials and the formulation and stringent implementation of rules & regulations related to packaging films used in the food & beverages industry are expected to restrain the growth of the antistatic agents market.
The market has been segmented based on form, product, polymer, end-use industry, and region. Based on end-use industry, the antistatic agents market has been classified into packaging, electronics, automotive, textiles, and others (footwear, pharmaceuticals, and furniture).
Major polymers of antistatic agents include polypropylene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, and others (polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, polylactic acid, ethylene vinyl acetate, wax, polyesters, polyamides, and fluoropolymers). Among these polymers, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest share of 42.1% of the antistatic agents market in terms of value in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the easy availability of polyethylene and its increased used for manufacturing packaging of commodities. Moreover, polyethylene also possesses high ductility, tensile strength, flexibility, stiffness, and water resistance properties.
Key players operating in this market are undertaking initiatives to capture a significant market share and address the increasing demand for antistatic agents from various end-use industries. Acquisitions, new product launches, and expansions are the three main growth strategies adopted by leading players in the antistatic agents market.
Leading players operating in the antistatic agents market are BASF SE (Germany), Arkema (France), Clariant (Switzerland), Croda International PLC. (UK), DowDuPont (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), and Solvay S.A. (Belgium), among others.
