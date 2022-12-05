Antiviral Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer & More

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antiviral Drugs Market by Mechanism of Action, Target Indication, Type of Drug Target, Type of Therapy and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Infectious diseases are known to be one of the top 10 leading causes of deaths, worldwide. In-fact, more than 40 million people are affected by various types of infectious diseases annually. An article published in The Lancet journal reported that COVID-19 alone caused death of over 18 million people in 2020. Further, it has been reported that human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is anticipated to be the cause for 6.5 million deaths globally, by 2030.

Over the past few years, a number of antiviral drugs targeting a myriad of infectious diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, hepatitis, herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection, cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection, influenza, coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and others, have received approvals from various regulatory authorities, globally.

However, it is important to note that, currently, the approved antiviral drugs (around 80) are capable of targeting only 10 of the 220 known viruses that are responsible for causing multiple life threatening infectious diseases in humans. Further, several antiviral drugs are being evaluated across multiple clinical trials for the treatment of various infectious diseases. Moreover, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, extensive research is being conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of novel antiviral therapeutics.

The antiviral therapeutic development is fraught with several challenges, including emergence of drug resistance in viruses (as viruses can frequently mutate their genome) and concerns related to drug safety and efficacy. In order to address the aforementioned concerns, several industry stakeholders have been actively leading the R&D efforts for the development of effective antiviral therapeutics against the known viral targets.

The COVID-19 pandemic also exposed the lack of effective antiviral therapeutics that can be used for the treatment of re-emerging or emerging viral diseases; this has created opportunities for the development of novel antiviral drugs that can be effective against multiple viruses. Presently, more than 375 companies are engaged in the development of over 420 early and late-stage antiviral drugs, worldwide.

These stakeholders have established multiple partnerships and collaborations in order to advance the development of various pipeline candidates. Moreover, in order to fund product development initiatives in this domain, various private and public sector investors have invested around USD 5.5 billion across multiple instances. Driven by the increasing demand for safe and effective antivirals, ongoing pace of innovation in this field, recent partnership activity and sufficient financial support from investors, the antiviral drugs market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the mid to long-term.

Scope of the Report

A general overview of the antiviral drugs, along with information on types of viruses and viral diseases, different mechanism of action of antiviral drugs and characteristics and advantages offered by the antiviral drugs. The chapter concludes with a discussion on the challenges associated with the development of antiviral drugs and future prospects in this domain.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of commercially available antiviral drugs, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of approval, type of dosage form (tablets, capsules, liquids, powders and others /unspecified), type of molecule (small molecules, biologics), type of target virus (DNA virus and RNA virus), route of administration (oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular and others / unspecified), dosing frequency, mechanism of action (polymerase inhibition, protease inhibition, reverse transcriptase inhibition, nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibition, integrase strand transfer inhibition, nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibition, NS5A inhibition, CYP3A inhibition, neuraminidase inhibition, glycoprotein inhibition, immunostimulation, interferon alpha stimulation and viral fusion protein inhibition) and target indication (human immunodeficiency virus infection, hepatitis C infection, hepatitis B infection, herpes simplex virus infection, influenza virus infection, cytomegalovirus infection, coronavirus infection, ebolavirus infection and other indications). In addition, it provides details on the antiviral drug developers, along with analyses based on their year of establishment, company size, geographical location and leading players (in terms of number of approved antiviral drugs).

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of clinical-stage antiviral drugs, based on several relevant parameters.

An analysis of partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, since 2019.

A detailed analysis of investments that have been made into companies engaged in the antiviral drugs domain, since 2019, capturing instances of venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent public offerings, grants, debts and other equity.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in development of antiviral drugs, featuring a brief overview of the company, details on its product portfolio and recent developments with an informed future outlook.

Key Players

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

ViiV Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: APPROVED ANTIVIRAL DRUGS

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: CLINICAL ANTIVIRAL DRUGS

6. COMPANY PROFILES

7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS

9. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

