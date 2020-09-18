Anto Garabet (@AntoDaBoss) to Host Unfiltered Series "The Lab" for Washington Football Team

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team announced talent today for its multi-platform digital programming – Unfiltered, which will bring fans behind the scenes of the organization, providing a look into the lives of the franchise's players, coaches and staff. Among those coming onboard is Washington Football fan and gaming and content curator, Anto Garabet (@AntoDaBoss on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter), who boasts more than 1.1 million subscribers to his YouTube channel and will host "The Lab," which will give team players, gamers and fans the opportunity to play, interact and learn how to dominate the video game landscape.

Unfiltered will connect with fans through more areas of interest than ever before. Julie Donaldson, Senior Vice President of Media and Content and host of the team's in-game radio broadcast crew, will invite viewers to banter with her and her guests as they break down the X's and O's via "The Game." In "The Legacy," Washington Super Bowl XVII champion, Doc Walker, will trade stories from the field, the locker room and beyond, alongside a rotating cast of legends. On "The Beat," former WJLA-ABC 7 sports reporter, Chip Brierre, will be joined by local and national journalists and media personalities and beat journalists from the city of Washington's upcoming opponent weekly to preview the matchup. Maryland native and host of Fox Sports Radio "Listen In with KNN," Kelsey Nicole Nelson will showcase the lighter side of the game through the lens of pop culture on "The Life" and will blend music and fashion on "The Fit," which will go inside players' wardrobes, review sneaker drops, debut clothing line collaborations and cover new Washington Football Team gear.

"Football players are so much more than athletes that we watch and cheer on," said Donaldson. "Unfiltered will go deeper on the team and season than ever before and will show our fans more sides of the people who put on the burgundy and gold uniforms each gameday as we bring fans the connection to the team they've been craving."

Anto Garabet added, "It's no surprise to me that the team I've loved my entire life is also on the cutting edge on the media front, giving us fans more access. Gaming is such a ubiquitous part of culture now. I can't wait to put together matchups we never thought we'd see and find out how players and the fanbase compete on the virtual gridiron against experienced gamers."

Fans can view and engage with all the Unfiltered programming through the Washington Football Team's website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, with limited content being teased through Instagram.

