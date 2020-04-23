Anton Antich joins Intento as COO as of April, 1st 2020 to lead the company's efforts in global scaling

BERKELEY, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intento, #1 AI integration platform, today announced that Anton Antich has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO) as of April 1st, 2020. Antich has 20+ years of experience building and scaling global technology businesses. As COO, Antich will focus on scaling Inten.to operations globally, will lead sales, marketing, and customer success efforts as well as direct the company's finance and administrative functions.

Before joining Intento, Antich was an SVP, Strategic Operations at Veeam Software, in charge of sales, global scaling initiatives, and end to end revenue generation process, helping to build it from $20M to over $600M in annual revenue. Besides Veeam, Antich ran business units of corporations such as Microsoft and VMware, as well as consulted, advised and became an investor in startups and mid-size companies such as Tricentis, Acronis, Mercaux, Astrodigital, GapFruit, and others.

"Anton understands global sales, go-to-market strategy, and operations in a way that few executives can hope to, and he's got a proven track record of maximizing the growth potential of a range of Enterprise Software businesses. His advice and support turned out to be invaluable during the early days of Intento," said Konstantin Savenkov, CEO and co-founder of Inten.to. "Anton shares our passion and vision to help global companies procure and deploy AI. We're thrilled to have him on board."

"I became an early angel investor in Inten.to 3 years ago as I liked the product vision – having faced Enterprise integration challenges firsthand at Veeam – and the smart founding team," commented Antich. "I'm excited for the opportunity to now join the team full time and lead the efforts of growing Intento into the global leader in cognitive AI integration services, without which no company can efficiently utilize hyped AI solutions – be it image or video tagging, machine translation, sentiment analysis or others. Intento already has an impressive customer portfolio, and we will aggressively expand from now on to make sure we can help many more customers worldwide to become productive in using AI products."

Antich holds a degree in Physics from Novosibirsk State University and follows AI and type theory research in his spare time. In addition to his operational accomplishments, Antich is an active angel investor, working closely with companies such as innmind.com and investiere.ch to help connect the best startups with value-add investors.

About Intento

A Berkeley SkyDeck startup, Intento helps global companies to procure and utilize the best-fit cognitive AI services. Intento AI Hub connects AI models trained on multiple platforms (such as Google AutoML or Microsoft Cognitive Services) with a multitude of enterprise software systems. Launched in 2017, Intento works with global Technology, Retail and Travel companies, augmenting their Localization, Content Management, Customer Support, and Marketing operations with AI and recently obtained its ISO-27001 certification. For more information, visit inten.to.

