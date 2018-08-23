Antonio Bellano joins Avison Young in Vancouver

Highly regarded industry leader becomes Principal and Practice Leader, BC, Project Management; will grow service line across and beyond province

VANCOUVER, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Michael Keenan, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director of the company's Vancouver, BC office, today announced the strategic hiring of Antonio Bellano.

Effective immediately, Bellano becomes a Principal of Avison Young and Practice Leader, BC, Project Management. He will focus on expanding the firm's project management service line offering throughout BC and beyond. He brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience to Avison Young, most recently as Vice-President of Property Development with Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd.

"We are committed to building out the broadest-based, most client-focused project management service line in Canada, and Antonio will play a significant role in accelerating this mandate across and beyond BC," comments Keenan. "Antonio has hands-on experience in more than $1 billion of new builds, renovations, refurbishments and special projects, and he has deep and strong industry relationships. Antonio is widely recognized and respected for his highly collaborative and team-building acumen and exemplifies the character and integrity that defines the Avison Young culture."

Keenan adds: "Antonio's presence will help us recruit more project management specialists, and his team's widespread use of technology in day-to-day operations will help us provide more innovative real estate solutions to investors, landlords and tenants alike."

During his career, Bellano has overseen the project management, development, planning and delivery of resort, hotel, restaurant, retail and casino properties in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, including tenant-improvement and new-construction projects. Prior to joining Gateway, he held executive, construction, project management, asset management and real estate development management and consultant positions in Metro Vancouver and Washington state with SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts, Joey Restaurant Group, Wyndham Worldwide, New Generation Construction Ltd. and Intrawest Resort Club Group. Before entering the commercial real estate industry, he was a Principal with his family's ceramic-tile importing and wholesale sales business.

Adds Mark Fieder, Avison Young Principal and COO, Canadian Operations: "We are excited to have Antonio on board as he will help strengthen our project and property management service lines across our Western Canadian markets, enhance our offerings for national portfolio clients, and add scale to our growing BC project management operations."

Bellano holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in construction management from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), and a Hotel Real Estate Investments and Asset Management Certificate from Cornell University.

"I can sum up my reasons for joining Avison Young in one word – culture," says Bellano. "In speaking with colleagues, clients and associates throughout the industry, it was clear to me that Avison Young has a reputation for having a collaborative and supportive culture that many companies profess to have, but only a rare few truly possess. In my initial meetings with Avison Young, it was evident that fostering the continual development of this culture was of paramount importance to the senior leadership team. This dedication to culture, more than anything, made me want to be part of the Avison Young team."

He adds: "I look forward to the exciting opportunity to work with a great team to further develop Avison Young's BC project management practice, build it into an industry leader, and offer our clients and business partners unparalleled attention and service that will contribute to their overall success."

In the community, Bellano has volunteered thousands of hours as a board member and coach with the Port Moody Soccer Club, Tri-Cities Minor Ball Hockey Association, Coquitlam Moody Minor Baseball Association and Port Moody Amateur Hockey Association (PMAHA). In 2011, he received the PMAHA's Parent of the Year Award.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its principals. Founded in 1978, the company comprises 2,600 real estate professionals in 84 offices, providing value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management, financing and mortgage placement services to owners and occupiers of office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality properties.

For further information/comment/photos:

Sherry Quan , Principal, Global Director of Communications & Media Relations, Avison Young: 604.647.5098; mobile: 604.726.0959

, Principal, Global Director of Communications & Media Relations, Avison Young: mobile: Michael Keenan , Principal and Managing Director, Vancouver , Avison Young: 604.647.5081

, Principal and Managing Director, , Avison Young: Antonio Bellano , Principal, Practice Leader, BC, Project Management, Avison Young: 604.757.4986

, Principal, Practice Leader, BC, Project Management, Avison Young: Mark Rose , Chair and CEO, Avison Young: 416.673.4028

www.avisonyoung.com

Avison Young is a 2018 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years.

Follow Avison Young on Twitter:



For industry news, press releases and market reports: www.twitter.com/avisonyoung



For Avison Young listings and deals: www.twitter.com/AYListingsDeals

Follow Avison Young Bloggers: http://blog.avisonyoung.com

Follow Avison Young on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/avison-young-commercial-real-estate

Follow Avison Young on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AvisonYoungRE

Follow Avison Young on Instagram: www.instagram.com/avison_young_global

Editors/Reporters

Please click on link to view and download photo of Antonio Bellano :https://www.avisonyoung.com/documents/20342/2631393/Antonio_Bellano.jpg

SOURCE Avison Young Commercial Real Estate (BC)

Related Links

www.avisonyoung.com

