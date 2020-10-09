antonline Announces Pre-Orders for All Models of the New Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- antonline , America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge gaming and computer technology, announced today it will host pre-orders (while supplies last) for the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go through October 13. All pre-orders will be shipped out on the official launch day (October 13). Customers can order any model of the new Surface Laptop Go by visiting the product page at antonline and enjoy free shipping.

"We're thrilled to offer the new Surface Laptop Go at an affordable price for consumers ahead of the official launch date. A limited number of retailers are currently carrying this product but we pride ourselves on being able to provide the best technology and excusive offers for customers," said Cat Comerford, Chief Merchandising Officer at antonline. "Between its lightweight profile, sharp design and touchscreen, Microsoft's latest addition to the Surface Laptop lineup is a great portable option for families at home juggling remote learning and work."

The new laptops are thoughtfully designed with recycled materials and are available in the following colors: Platinum, Ice Blue, and Sandstone. Check out the links below to secure a pre-order.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Platinum - $699.99 To pre-order visit: https://www.antonline.com/Microsoft/Miscellaneous/1408257

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Ice Blue - $699.99 To pre-order visit: https://www.antonline.com/Microsoft/Miscellaneous/1408258

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Sandstone - $699.99 To pre-order visit: https://www.antonline.com/Microsoft/Miscellaneous/1408259

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Platinum - $899.99 To pre-order visit: https://www.antonline.com/Microsoft/Miscellaneous/1408260

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Ice Blue - $899.99 To pre-order visit: https://www.antonline.com/Microsoft/Miscellaneous/1408261

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Sandstone - $899.99 To pre-order visit: https://www.antonline.com/Microsoft/Miscellaneous/1408262

Customers can explore additional Microsoft Surface accessories to complement their new laptop, such as four new Surface Pro X Keyboard + Slim Pens color options and Signature Keyboards – all available for pre-order. Customers are encouraged to visit antonline.com to learn more about additional brand new products from Microsoft and other exclusive offers from other industry leading manufacturers.

