Antonline Hosts the Game Gauntlet Giveaway in Partnership with EVGA and Xbox

ATLANTA, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonline, America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge computer technology and consumer electronics, announced that the company is hosting The Game Gauntlet Giveaway. In partnership with EVGA and Xbox, the giveaway allows gaming fans a chance to win their share of over $8,000 in gaming technology prizes until June 17.

Fans who enter have the chance to win one of the three grand prizes:

Grand Prize #1:

Xbox Series X



3 months of Game Pass Ultimate (US ONLY)



EVGA XR1 Pro Capture Device



EVGA Z15 Keyboard



EVGA X17 Gaming Mouse

Grand Prize #2:

Xbox Series S



3 months of Game Pass Ultimate (US ONLY)



EVGA XR1 Pro Capture Device



EVGA Z15 Keyboard



EVGA X17 Gaming Mouse

Grand Prize #3:

EVGA RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA Graphics Card

Fans will have a plethora of opportunities to enter The Game Gauntlet Giveaway by completing various tasks such as following Antonline's social accounts, visiting the EVGA page through Antonline's website, referring friends to enter, and discovering four secret code words that can be found in EVGA's social media accounts in a treasure-hunt-like style.

Additionally, Antonline is offering exclusive bundles for savings to accompany the giveaway. These bundles offer incredible discounts of up to $165 on Xbox + EVGA products. Fans are encouraged to act quickly as these bundles will only be available until the end of the event on June 17th.

About Antonline

Founded in 1994 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, Antonline is America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge gaming and computer technology. Antonline is proud to partner with and offer exclusive offers from Microsoft, Sony, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Dell, and other industry leading manufacturers. To learn more, visit www.antonline.com.

