Antonline to Attend and Participate in 2022 MomoCon Convention

Gaming community to connect with Antonline and influencer Tygarlily in-person at leading animation, anime, gaming, and comic convention in Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonline, America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge computer technology and consumer electronics, today announced that it is attending and participating in the 2022 MomoCon Convention in Atlanta, GA, from May 26-29.

MomoCon is a culture convention trade show held every year in Atlanta, GA. The convention brings together fans of Japanese anime, American animation, comics, video games, and tabletop games to celebrate their passion through cosplay, browsing the vast exhibitor's hall, meeting celebrity voice talent, designers, and writers behind their favorite shows, games, and comics and much more over the four-day event.

Antonline will be onsite all four days in collaboration with Skullz Inc. Antonline's booth will be located in the B3 hall, West Wall of the B hall, in the esports area near the Skullz Inc. exhibit. The company will host live giveaways at 3 p.m. EDT daily with premium prizes and tech from brands like Intel, Playstation, and Xbox. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet, photograph, and receive signatures from Antoline's in-house influencer and Twitch Streamer, Tygarlily.

"We are very excited to participate in MomoCon this year and connect with the gaming community in-person," said Cat Comerford, Chief Merchandising Officer at Antonline. "This year, we'll have a gaming lounge set up at our booth for gamers, fans, and other attendees to enjoy and play several new, exclusive PS5 games."

For more information about Antonline's cutting-edge gaming and computer technology or career opportunities in Atlanta, please visit www.antonline.com or contact the team via email at [email protected] to set up a meeting onsite.

About Antonline

Founded in 1994 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, Antonline is America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge gaming and computer technology. Antonline is proud to partner with and offer exclusive offers from Microsoft, Sony, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Dell, and other industry leading manufacturers. To learn more, visit www.antonline.com.

