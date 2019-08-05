Antony (Tony) Danzy Joins CharityEngine Donor Management Software to Lead Client Success

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CharityEngine has hired Antony (Tony) Danzy as Vice President of Client Success. In the newly created role, Danzy will act as trusted advisor to CharityEngine clients, driving adoption of products/solutions and ultimately ensuring that clients maximize the value of their partnership with CharityEngine. He will report directly to president and CEO Phil Schmitz.

Danzy is a recognized leader in the nonprofit marketing and fundraising industry, helping drive integrated, multi-channel, marketing programs, including direct mail, email, digital media, Direct Response TV and Addressable TV for over 20 years. He has held several leadership positions, including client partner in Merkle Inc.'s nonprofit vertical, advising and supporting some of the industry's largest nonprofits in their national marketing and fundraising efforts including Susan G. Komen, Arthritis Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, International Rescue Committee, ASPCA, Greenpeace, NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League.

Most recently, he was Vice President of Marketing at Goldman Sachs, launching the direct mail marketing channel for Goldman's first consumer lending product, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, one of the fastest growing direct marketing programs in the financial services sector.

"I am thrilled to be joining CharityEngine and taking on this role in support of their clients where I can make an impact and work with organizations that are trying to do the same." Said Danzy. "CharityEngine is, by far, the most elegant CRM solution built specifically for nonprofits that I have seen. My focus will be to help our clients leverage our platform for successful engagement and fundraising in support of their organizations' missions."

"Tony's hiring represents CharityEngine's commitment to helping our clients maximize the expansive power of our fundraising platform", said Philip Schmitz, CharityEngine Co-Founder and CEO. "He will help us continue to deliver on our vision of being the first integrated multi-channel platform for non-profits, bringing not only a strong multi-channel dimension to our team but also a deep pedigree with large direct marketing programs."

About CharityEngine®

CharityEngine® helps nonprofit organizations manage constituent engagement and donation fulfillment with a fully integrated suite of online tools for donor management, communications, e-commerce and online fundraising, backed by full-service support. The Tysons, Virginia-based cloud applications and hosting firm has employed their fundraising technology for hundreds of organizations including Wounded Warrior Project, Appalachian Trail Conservancy, BrightFocus Foundation, Foodbank for the Heartland, AMVETS, and the Rainforest Trust.

