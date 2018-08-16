Antrica Launches ANT-ZB1200 ONVIF Ready Zoom Block with Integrated H265/264 Encoder Compression

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785627/Antrica_ANT_ZB1200.jpg )

The Specs:

1920 x 1080 P60 Zoom Block

Integrated ONVIF Profile S Codec

35x Optical Zoom with 1/1.9 Sony Exmoor CMOS Sensor

H.265/H.264/ MJPEG Codecs

RTSP MPEG-TS RTMP Streaming

Key Functions:

Secure reliable transport (SRT) to deliver secure, high quality low latency video on public networks

Maintain video integrity and quality, accounting for packet loss, jitter and bandwidth

Header connection for all inputs and outputs for easy integration

Applications:

UAV

Submersive equipment

Custom camera designs

MV inspection and guidance

When unveiling the latest product in the Antrica line-up, Les Litwin, Managing Director stated:

"This unique zoom block product has been the outcome of a demand we have seen for a simple integration of high quality zoom block and ONVIF encoder. LVDS has proved a huge integration struggle for system designers and we are pleased to be able to offer a product that overcomes these difficulties."

The ANT-ZB1200 is a new fully integrated Zoom block and H265/H264 Video Compression Codec. It has full ONVIF profile S support and will help developers overcome integration issues due to LVDS and by functioning with 35X analogue zoom at 1080P60.

Due to the Secure Reliable Transport module on the zoom block, developers can be ensured they can deliver and transmit videos securely, even over public internet networks, with secure streaming and firewall facilities to ensure the video remains high-quality, even if the signal level could be an issue. Furthermore, low data rates can be maintained through slip rings which can be applied if necessary. Full ONVIF compliance enables the ANT-ZB1200 to easy integrate into existing VMS solutions, making it the perfect new addition for developers looking to upgrade their functionality.

The release of ANT-ZB1200 is part of an on-going commitment from Antrica to continue expanding and improving their product range to ensure that as many sectors as possible can benefit from high quality encoder and decoder solutions. More specific product details, including cost can be obtained by visiting the Antrica website.

About Antrica:

Antrica are a UK based manufacturer & supplier of H.264 and H.265 hardware, ONVIF 4K, HD & SD video over IP video encoders, decoders and 3G HG-SDI ONVIF IP cameras. With over fifteen years of experience and distribution centres across the world, Antrica pride themselves on outstanding levels of technical support and customer service. All products come with a warranty and a number are ONVIF certified for easy installation and integration.

