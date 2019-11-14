AntWorks partners with SEED Group to drive adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the GCC

The SEED Group establishes groundbreaking companies with a strong presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and will work with AntWorks to offer ethical AI solutions for GCC companies with ANTstein TM SQUARE, the world's first and only Integrated Automation Platform (IAP), powered by fractal science. AntWorks seek to replicate its success across Asia, the UK and US, where the organisation has automated entire business processes end-to-end for many clients across the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), transportation, logistics and public sector, among others.

With successful adoption of AntWorks' IAP solution, businesses will stand to save millions and realise increased performance and efficiency by automating and processing business data, including unstructured data, which will make up 80% of the world's data by 2025 . The partnership will help the GCC become a blueprint for the AI economy in the rest of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, especially as governments look to diversify and drive revenue from non-oil and gas sectors.

"We are deeply honored to partner with The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum and SEED Group expanding our reach into the Middle East," said Asheesh Mehra, AntWorks Co-Founder and Group CEO. "We see our partnership with SEED Group as an incredible opportunity to bring AntWorks' leading expertise in artificial intelligence to the GCC - helping the UAE's Ministry of AI realise its 2031 Artificial Intelligence Strategy. This is a market that thrives on innovation and has taken some of the most ambitious steps in the world in adopting the use of AI across government and business as they seek to create new economic, social, and educational opportunities for citizens. We look forward to a powerful and productive relationship that will make straight-through processing a reality across the GCC."

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of the SEED Group, added: "We are excited to be adding AntWorks as one of our partners. Not only do we share the common goal of helping to transform this city into an advanced technology powerhouse, but also by partnering with AntWorks, we bring new discoveries and a new level of innovation and solutions that will surely unlock the full potential of technological transformations in this nation, and we look forward to the opportunity of this partnership to make this success possible."

About AntWorks

AntWorks™ is a global artificial intelligence and intelligent automation company, creating new possibilities with data through digitisation, automation and enterprise intelligence. As the world's first and only Integrated Automation Platform (IAP) powered by fractal science principles and pattern recognition that understands every data type, ANTstein™ SQUARE digitises every piece of information for a diverse range of industries. Visit www.ant.works to empower your enterprise by automating complex business processes end-to-end.

About SEED Group

Over the past 16 years, SEED Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the SEED Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organizations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. SEED Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com.

