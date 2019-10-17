AntWorks wins Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Automation Software Technology Innovation Award

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AntWorks™ , a global provider of artificial intelligence and intelligent automation solutions powered by fractal science, today announced that it has won the Intelligent Automation Software Technology Innovation Award by global research firm Frost & Sullivan . The award recognises the most innovative industry leaders across different markets benchmarked against a backdrop of extensive primary and secondary research by a global team of analysts and consultants across the entire value chain.

Frost & Sullivan recognised AntWorks as a technology innovation leader within the intelligent automation industry following the profound impact it has on the market through its Integrated Automation Platform, ANTstein™ Square. The platform is characterised as a straight-through-processing-driven intelligent automation suite that utilises cutting-edge technologies such as cognitive machine reading (CMR) with fractal-based science to enable organisations to enhance their business processes and solve key enterprise challenges.

Congratulating AntWorks on the award, Anand S, Vice President - TechVision & Head Global Innovation Center, Frost and Sullivan said, "AntWorks is disrupting the legacy RPA industry with its vision and superior intelligent automation capabilities delivered by its powerful full-stack Integrated Automation Platform - ANTstein. We are particularly impressed with AntWorks' unique proposition around clean data and business process driven approach to automation, backed by its superior ability to effectively automate complex processes at scale with the combination of data curation and digital workforce management."

Asheesh Mehra, AntWorks Co-Founder and Group CEO, said, "It is an honour to be recognised as a technology innovation leader in the AI and automation space by Frost & Sullivan. This accolade is a testament to the hard work of everyone in AntWorks. We are committed to the ethical use of AI in all business processes, whilst providing cutting-edge technology to agile and forward-thinking companies across every sector. Our mission remains focussed on delivering an authentic, data-centric, end-to-end intelligent automation experience for enterprises whose end goal is straight-through processing."

Report: www.ant.works/fs-ia-award

About AntWorks

AntWorks™ is a global artificial intelligence and intelligent automation company, creating new possibilities with data through digitisation, automation and enterprise intelligence. As the world's first and only Integrated Automation Platform (IAP) powered by fractal science principles and pattern recognition that understands every data type, ANTstein™ SQUARE digitises every piece of information for a diverse range of industries. Visit www.ant.works to empower your enterprise by automating complex business processes end-to-end.

SOURCE AntWorks

Related Links

https://www.ant.works/

