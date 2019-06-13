Anuschka Debuts Artful Leather Handbags and Footwear on HSN

"HSN is a true reflection of its audience. They listen to their customers, understand them and value them. They actively work to earn trust and deliver joy," says Anuschka CEO and Designer Bhaskar Basu. "We felt that HSN would be the perfect home for Anuschka as we continue our journey. Our shared values and desire to deliver joy will resonate with our vast family of passionate collectors, presenting a new platform for Anuschka like never before."

More than just accessories, Anuschka's hand-painted bags infuse art and beauty into everyday life. The brand's cult following of passionate collectors (some with more than 500 handbags) embraces the bold style and authenticity of each piece—the result of a labor of love by skilled artisans trained in the Basu family's closely guarded tradition. Every joyful accessory captures a moment, a flight of fancy, imbued with the touch and craft of human hands.

That was exactly what husband-wife co-founders Swapan and Roma Basu set out to do 30 years ago when they launched Anuschka. They wanted to fuse art with function and connect consumers with craftsmen. Guided by that vision and with the help of their son and current CEO Bhaskar Basu, the family grew from a one-room operation in Kolkata, India, to an international lifestyle brand employing more than 500 skilled workers.

By purchasing an Anuschka bag, shoppers simultaneously invest in artisans and craftsmen in Kolkata. There, the Basu family hires unemployed and economically challenged young adults and personally trains them in the intricacies of working with and painting on leather. Under the Basu Group's fair trade policies, artisans are paid higher rates than similar skilled workers in other industries, allowing them to provide an honest living for their families, educate their children and achieve the dreams we take for granted.

"My parents founded Anuschka to build a community of artisans and craftsmen," Bhaskar Basu adds. "Our family of artisans creates works of art that bring joy to them and those who carry our products. Together, we have built a circle of empowerment."

Every Anuschka bag is crafted from carefully selected leather, on which artwork is drawn, hand painted, hand stitched and examined for quality. Finally, each one is personally hand-signed by one of the family members. HSN's storytelling platform is the perfect way to communicate that unique value to the consumer.

Anuschka is the only family owned, designed and manufactured hand-painted collection on the market, and is poised to delight and inspire HSN's audience. A natural conversation starter, Anuschka creations lend a whole new meaning to the question, "Where did you get that bag?" HSN will carry the brand's popular hand-painted bags and totes as well as small leather goods including belts, eyeglass cases, wallets, keychains and coin purses. Additionally, Anuschka's art-applied shoes, rain boots and umbrellas will be on offer. The overall retail price range spans $24 to $378.

