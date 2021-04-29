Anvil and Boomerang Merge to Capitalize on Loan Demand for Middle Market Borrowers

HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomerang Credit Fund, Channel Investments and the Anvil Energy Partners team today announced a business combination to deploy up to $300,000,000 via a static pool lending facility for upstream oil and gas producers. The new company will be branded as Anvil Channel Energy Solutions.

The new private lender will originate new issue facilities for borrowers seeking between $10,000,000 and $100,000,000 for refinancings, acquisitions and development of energy assets.

The firm will combine origination, credit expertise and in-house technical engineering leveraged to the Anvil team and track-record.

"We are excited about the prospects our combined teams offer in terms of addressing the largely unmet small and mid-cap market for direct lending," said Cary Meadow, Executive Chairman of Anvil Channel. "We believe in the continued long term need for uni-tranche capital deployment to environmentally sound upstream energy companies."

Echoing Mr. Meadow, James Avery, CEO of Anvil Channel said, "We look forward to the structural integration of our firms and coming to market with our first transactions in 2021. We believe that while renewable energy and alternative power solutions are an integral part of the global energy mix going forward, upstream oil and gas are still critical elements of the U.S. energy complex for the foreseeable future."

President and CIO, David O'Driscoll said, "The continued retrenchment of capital from the sector has resulted in a prolonged cycle; we are excited to provide crucial liquidity to the market to facilitate the strategic initiatives of our clients." This sentiment was followed by his colleague and Head of Origination, Rob Lindermanis, who noted "we look to provide capital to companies positioned for growth and expansion in this challenging environment."

The Company, headquartered in Houston, TX with offices in Los Angeles, CA and Stamford, CT is actively seeking opportunities in the domestic United States and Canada.

More information about the team and strategy is available at: http://www.anvilcp.com

About Anvil Energy Partners

The Anvil Energy Partners team entered the credit market in 2019 with an upstream strategy supported by several institutional investors.

About Boomerang Credit Fund

Boomerang Credit Fund is a wholly owned subsidiary of Channel Investments, a private alternative investor with deep energy expertise based in Los Angeles, California.

