ANVIZ Biometric face terminal with mask and temperature alerts helps create confidence that it's safe to return to work and school

Anviz has introduced the AI-based face recognition terminal with mask and temperature alerts, equipped with a dual-core based Linux CPU and the latest BioNANO deep learning algorithm that enables it to recognize a face with accuracy and greater speed.

According to Mr.Felix Fu, Product Manager at Anviz Global, the dual camera for live face detection and mask, temperature alert are the key features of Anviz touchless series that will make students and employees follow rules to wear masks during this period.

Furthermore, combined with the latest Time Attendance and Access Control Management software- CrossChex, Anviz offers the total solutions to enforce rules that require masks and normal body temperature to access entry.

With easy installation and multiple authentication options, the device can be used at public buildings, government facilities, educational institutions, hospitals, professional service firms and retails.

As global demand for hygiene safety and protection is increasing, Anviz FaceDeep Series provides the best solution to reduce the worries of returning to office and school during the post-pandemic age.

About Anviz

Thanks to the continuous efforts of nearly 20 years, we are becoming our clients' best choice in the management of integrated security systems, and complete variety of smart and user-friendly terminals. We will keep striving to provide smart security for millions of commercial clients globally.

Since 2001, Anviz has been the world's leading provider of Biometrics, video surveillance, intelligent smart home and smart building solutions. We are always energetic and open to the latest trends and markets. We are promoting the application of AIoT and cloud technology to provide customers with a more integrated, convenient and efficient integrated smart solution.

