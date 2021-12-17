ANYCLIP INITIATES GLOBAL EXPANSION WITH DACH OFFICE LAUNCH, NAMES B2B AND SaaS VETERAN MICHAEL KUMMER AS REGIONAL MANAGING DIRECTOR

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel and MUNICH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip ( www.anyclip.com ), the Visual Intelligence™ Company, today announced that it has begun a new phase of its global expansion with the launch of a DACH sales office in Munich. Through this office, AnyClip will provide its AI-powered video management solution for Business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. AnyClip currently maintains additional offices in Tel Aviv, New York and Los Angeles.

In a related move, AnyClip also revealed that it has named Michael Kummer, a SaaS industry veteran with a successful strategic B2B sales and marketing track record, as its first Managing Director overseeing the region. Kummer's appointment is effective immediately and he will report directly to AnyClip's newly-appointed CRO Kristi Gaudioso.

AnyClip is establishing its first sales office in Europe to close out an exceptional year of growth for the company. This includes a $47M funding round, ranking No. 5 in New York on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America, and the expansion of its product offering with the introduction of the first automated solution for internal communications - Intelligence Lockbox™.

Video is the new language of business, globally. The businesses that learn to "speak" this new language by harnessing the innate data in video to communicate most effectively, will be the ones that thrive. AnyClip's proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology converts latent video into smart video, powering a fully automated and integrated video management platform for Enterprise. Whether the objective is scaling new and existing audiences with external facing video that is targeted, searchable and personalized or driving productivity, connectivity and collaboration with internal video for the new hybrid workplace, AnyClip provides a holistic video solution.

"Companies in the DACH region, similar to our existing client base, are experiencing an exponential increase in video production and usage as a critical part of their daily business activities," noted AnyClip President & CEO, Gil Becker. "As businesses struggle to keep up with the flow of information, we're providing a turn-key solution for content organization, discovery and collaboration that not only addresses the demands of the marketplace today but is future-proofed for tomorrow."

He added, "Michael brings a very deep understanding of how businesses operate in the region. That coupled with his strategic approach and vast SaaS experience make him the right executive to guide our expansion in DACH."

Kummer joins AnyClip with on-the-ground experience in DACH ranging from selling complex software solutions, new product launches and building high-performing sales teams to fostering long-term partnerships, revenue generation and client development and acquisition. This includes serving as Senior Director of Sales, EMEA APAC, for Kaltura Inc.

Most recently, the bi-lingual executive (German and English) was DACH Sales Director for Munich-based Unit4 GmbH. There he oversaw the creation of the cloud computing software company's go-to-market strategy. Previously, Kummer served as the Global Head of Sales and GM for moving image EVP GmbH.

AnyClip is ushering in a new era in video and AI with its proprietary Visual Intelligence™ Technology. With its unique ability to extract and harness data from video, AnyClip mobilizes latent video libraries and immediately converts them into high performance assets that can be searched, measured and merchandised via a single, fully automated and centralized global SaaS platform. The AnyClip Platform for publishing, media, and business is the next evolution in video management, distribution, analytics, marketing and monetization. Intelligence Lockbox by AnyClip leverages this platform to unlock the value of video for internal communications and collaboration. AnyClip is located in New York, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv and Munich and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Roman Abramovich's Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks. In early 2021, the company announced a $47 million (US) investment , and in November 2021, it ranked No. 5 in New York, and 64 in North America, on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com .

