AnyClip Selected by Aragon Research as "Hot Vendor" in Collaboration Software for 2022

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analyst firm Aragon Research has named AnyClip, the AI-powered video management platform for business, to its list of "Hot Vendors in Collaboration," per a new report. As hybrid has become the new global operating standard for the modern workplace, AnyClip's newest product offering, GeniusWork™, leverages AI and its proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology to enable collaboration, knowledge sharing and communication with video in the workplace in a manner not previously practical or possible.

AnyClip's proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology™ converts traditional video into smart video – making it searchable, discoverable, measurable, personalized, collaborative and interactive. By harnessing the innate data in video, AnyClip automatically mobilizes latent video libraries and converts them into high performance assets via a single, centralized global SaaS platform.

"AnyClip is honored to be included in the Hot Vendor report by Aragon Research," said Gil Becker, President & CEO, AnyClip. "GeniusWork™ is a product born out of the need to drive productivity, connectivity and collaboration through video, which is quickly becoming the prevailing mode of communication in business. We're thrilled to be considered in the same company as previous recipients including Box, DocuSign and Zoom and take it as a sign that we are on the right path to supporting a paradigm shift in how we work and communicate today."

ABOUT ANYCLIP

AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence™ Company.

AnyClip's proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology is using AI to revolutionize how business does video -- the most desired and prevalent form of communication. By instantly activating its innate data, AnyClip brings to video the power once reserved for text via transparency, interactivity and collaboration.

The company powers advanced video solutions so smart, they're Genius. For internal communications, AnyClip's GeniusWork™ is the first AI-powered internal communications platform for Business, featuring intelligent video hubs for knowledge sharing, collaboration and communication. For customer-facing communications, Genius+™ is the AI-powered video management platform that converts traditional video into intelligent content that is fully enabled - searchable, measurable, personalized, merchandised and interactive.

AnyClip is located in New York, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv, London, and Munich and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks. In early 2021, the company announced a $47 million (US) investment and in November 2021, it ranked No. 5 in New York, and 64 overall, on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America. In 2022, AnyClip won the NAB Show Award for Product of the Year from the National Association of Broadcasters. AnyClip was most recently named a Finalist for Best Video Platform 2022 by Digiday. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com.

Any video. Every business. One global SaaS platform.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

