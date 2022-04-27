AnyClip Wins 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Award

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip announced today that its AI-powered video management platform for Business has been named both an Overall Winner (Capitalize) and Category Winner (Asset Management, Automation and Playout) for the 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. This official awards program, produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by corporate partners of NAB Show.

AnyClip's proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology™ converts traditional video into smart video – making it searchable, discoverable, measurable, personalized, collaborative and interactive. By harnessing the innate data in video, AnyClip automatically mobilizes latent video libraries and converts them into high performance assets via a single, centralized global SaaS platform.

Capable of harvesting data from video 10x faster than real time, AnyClip's AI-powered platform delivers a uniquely scalable solution for Business video including, but not limited to, content analysis and automatic metadata tagging, asset management, intelligent video portals, video and in-video search, recommendation engines and smart user engagement tools.

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 26. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2022 NAB Show and are delivered within the 2022 calendar year.

"The 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards honor innovative breakthroughs that will change the way the media and entertainment industry creates, connects and capitalizes content," said NAB Executive Vice President of Global Connections and Events Chris Brown. "We congratulate AnyClip on this award in recognition of its AI-powered platform for video management and its potential to help storytellers meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

"AnyClip's advanced video solution for Media & Entertainment has been designed to help content creators, distributors and marketers unlock and fully exploit the value of their video libraries" said Gil Becker, President & CEO, AnyClip. "By harnessing and activating video data with AI, we now have the ability to share this data through our APIs and provide an automated, scalable and intelligent solution to video management and optimization. We're grateful to NAB and the jury for recognizing AnyClip and look forward to continuing to partner with the Industry to bring innovation and creativity to market."

About AnyClip:

AnyClip's proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology™ is revolutionizing how business does video. By instantly activating the innate data in video, the power once reserved for text - transparency, interactivity and collaboration - is now available for the most desired and prevalent form of communication, Video. Connectivity, productivity and collaboration through video, now available via a single, automated global SaaS platform for Business. For internal communications, AnyClip offers

Intelligence Lockbox™ - the AI-powered internal communications platform for Knowledge Sharing, Collaboration and Communication. AnyClip is located in New York, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv, London, and Munich and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks. In early 2021, the company announced a $47 million (US) investment and in November 2021, it ranked No. 5 in New York, and 64 in North America, on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com .

Any video. Every business. One SaaS platform.

The 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards:

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 23–27, 2022, in Las Vegas, encompasses media, entertainment and technology and is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com .

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org .

