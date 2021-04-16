'Anyone Anytime Anyplace…' Mystic Zach Predicts Jake Paul Will Be 'Ben Askren's Worst Nightmare' In April 17 Bout On Triller

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zach Hirsch, A.K.A. "Mystic Zach," teenage sports handicapper and founder of www.ipickwins.com, has released a promotional video in which he makes his prediction that Jake Paul will not only defeat Ben Askren in their April 17 match-up on the Triller App, but he will be Askren's "worst nightmare."

"Don't Sleep on Jake," Hirsch warns in his video, which also features interviews with boxing legends Jameel McCline, Cory Spinks, Zab Judah and Jake's older brother, Logan Paul – all of whom agree that Jake has what it takes to bring Askren down.

"Don't Sleep on Jake," warns Mystic Zach Hirsch in a message to Ben Askren ahead of bout with Jake Paul on Triller Tweet this "Mysic" Zach Hirsch Releases video claiming Jake Paul will be Ben Askren's "worst nightmare" during Triller fight on April 17. Adds "Don't Sleep on Jake!" Video provided courtesy of Mystic Productions

At the end of the video, encouragement is offered to Paul by Khalilah Ali, former wife of the legendary Muhammed Ali, who exclaims, "You better do this… you own this!"

The complete 3.5-minute video, provided courtesy of Mystic Productions, is available at this link: http://bit.ly/MysticZachPaulvAskren.

The fight, Paul v Askren can be viewed Saturday, April 17, at 9:00 pm ET on Triller-owned Fite.tv. Order via pay-per-view using this link.



About Zach Hirsch

Zach Hirsch, 19, widely known as Mystic Zach, is the most popular and most accurate young sports analyst and handicapper in the world. At only seventeen years old, Zach picked over 90% of all football, basketball and combat sports correctly in 2019. Amazingly he picked 21 straight college football games correctly including the SEC Championship, the College Semi-Finals and the National Championship Game. He has predicted hundreds of boxing, MMA and most recently BKFC Bareknuckle bouts correctly in addition to accurately calling the last four NFL Super Bowls. Zach, who has interviewed some of the top combat sports starts and influencers in the world including Floyd Mayweather, Sugar Rashad Evans, Shannon Briggs, Logan Paul, Jake Paul and more, has quickly become one of the hottest influencers in the sports analytics world. He has 500,000 followers on his @ipickwins Instagram account and thousands more visitors to his website www.ipickwins.com.

SOURCE ipickwins/Rubenstein PR

Related Links

https://ipickwins.com

