Anyone Home: Centralization is the 2022 Tech Trend to Watch

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone Home Inc. , the industry-leading provider of property technology that helps rental-housing operators engage and connect with residents and prospects, today announced its 2022 Tech Trends to Watch, highlighted by centralization across operations.

Centralization isn't a new concept, but it still lacks a wide adoption leasing strategy in multifamily. That will change in 2022. From on-demand labor to external contact centers, self-guided tours and lead automation, centralization principles will increasingly gain traction over the coming months.

"Anyone Home has been helping companies centralize since 2013, beginning with institutionally-backed, single-family operators," said Anyone Home CEO Todd Katler. "COVID-19, coupled with the labor challenges that emerged over the past two years, necessitated and initiated centralization practices in multifamily, but most operators still have work to do to optimize performance and conversion. Anyone Home strives to help operators accelerate their centralization efforts and convert more leads."

Centralization in 2022 will be comprised of three primary trends:

On-Demand Labor

To combat labor shortages, operators will move away from being solely dependent on traditional onsite leasing teams and adopt an inside sales team model to complement the onsite effort. With the technology now supporting remote touring and leasing, those teams can be regional or national, rather than exclusively on site. While communication is still a key factor in optimizing conversion rates, it is not necessary that those conversations take place face to face, but vital that the communication is strategically delivered to the prospect at the right time.

A prospect-centric CRM is essential to the success of inside sales teams, as is an external contact center to limit inefficiencies, as well as missed leads and service requests.

Self-Guided Tours

Self-guided touring was almost universally adopted during the pandemic, but multifamily operators will lean on touring technology even more as they add centralized inside sales teams to onsite leasing teams. Fully supported by inside sales, self-guided touring platforms enable communities to reduce the onsite staffing burden and interact with prospects based on their actions and through their preferred communication channels.

Lead Automation

Whether through CRM-guided actions or AI-supported tasks, lead automation will provide operators with greater coverage and continuity in 2022. A comprehensive CRM should automatically handle routine tasks and follow-up, while also guiding teams in taking the right action at the right time to maximize conversion. AI can be deployed to supplement associate efforts, further reduce the number of tasks required of team members and increase overall productivity.

"Inside sales teams are by definition small contact centers," said Katler. "In order to capitalize on centralization, it is critical for operators to understand how to create leverage in operating a contact center of their own. While the technology is important, the experience, adherence to core metrics and the ability to deploy flexibly is what will drive much of the gain."

Multifamily owner/operators prospered from historic market conditions in 2021, and while that environment should extend well into 2022, labor challenges will continue, as well. By leveraging technology and shared resources, operators can streamline and optimize operations through centralization, while also delivering a better overall prospect and resident experience.

