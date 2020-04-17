Anyone Over 18 Can Apply for Citizenship by Investment from St Kitts and Nevis, Subject to Due Diligence

LONDON, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/-- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis allows anyone aged 18 or over to apply to its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, so long as they meet all the due diligence requirements first. This is what Mr Les Khan, the CEO of the country's Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) declared on Wednesday during a webinar hosted by London-headquartered government advisory CS Global Partners.

Applicants can be from anywhere in the world, with a few exceptions, and must first pass St Kitts and Nevis' due diligence checks to become eligible under its long-established CBI Programme. Once approved in principle, individuals seeking to obtain second citizenship faster can make a US$150,000 contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF).

In terms of who can apply to become a citizen of St Kitts and Nevis, Mr Khan said this includes "anyone who is over the age of 18, who qualifies under our strict due diligence practices." More importantly, he says "they must be of good moral character."

When Prime Minister Timothy Harris introduced the SGF in 2018, it catered especially well for larger families. By applying jointly through the SGF, a family of four, for example, can obtain citizenship by directing US$195,000 to the government fund. They can also add qualifying dependants in the same application for a further US$10,000 per person. There is no limit to how many dependants can be added. Moreover, there are no language, business experience or residence requirements when applying through the SGF.

On who qualifies as dependants, Mr Khan explains that these include children up to 30 years of age and parents over 55. "[A main applicant's] family members are included in the application and all dependants up to the age of 30 can apply. Parents of the main applicants can apply as long as they are over the age of 55," Mr Khan clarifies.

In addition, grandparents aged over 55 can also be added as part of the same application if they live with the main applicant and are supported by them. Furthermore, children above the age of 18 who are mentally or physically challenged can also be included in the application as qualifying dependants.

New economic citizens benefit from the same right as native ones, except for the right to vote. They can legally live, work and study in St Kitts and Nevis. They can also pass down their citizenship to future generations, offering their families lifetime safety and security in a modern democracy, with a strong economy ripe with opportunities. Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis is the world's first country to provide citizenship by investment and, to date, remains the 'Platinum Standard' of CBI.

The CIU does not receive applications directly from clients, but from authorised persons listed on the CIU website. Furthermore, the Unit has temporarily made applying remotely easier for safety reasons.

