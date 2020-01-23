Anytime Fitness & Waxing the City Named Top Franchises in Entrepreneur's Prestigious Franchise 500® Ranking

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness, the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness club chain, and Waxing the City, a premier facial and body waxing franchise, have recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks Anytime Fitness and Waxing the City as no. 20 and no. 273, respectively.

These rankings are a testament to both company's strength as a franchise opportunity while enhancing the Self Esteem Brands portfolio – which has recently expanded to also include Basecamp Fitness and The Bar Method. Key factors that go into the Franchise 500® evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

In 2019 alone, Anytime Fitness surpassed its growth goals to open more than 400 gyms, making the brand the largest and fastest growing gym franchise 12 years in a row, with locations now on all seven continents. Boasting strong year-over-year revenue growth, Anytime Fitness has aggressive goals to expand its footprint both in the United States and internationally, including recent deals in South Korea and South Africa.

Playing a dominate role in the beauty industry, Waxing the City continues its aggressive growth trajectory– now boasting 118 locations currently open and operating. Company executives continue to identify strategic franchise partners in 2020, putting a heavy focus on growing the brand's footprint in key markets across the country. In addition to franchise growth momentum, Waxing the City also named a new Brand President, Nick Herrild, who in 2019 was promoted from his role as vice president of franchise support and brings 15 years of experience growing franchise brands.

"Being recognized in this highly competitive ranking doesn't just get our team excited, it gets us motivated - because we're one step closer to our mission of improving the self-esteem of the world," said Chuck Runyon, co-founder and CEO of Self Esteem Brands. "All our brands have tremendous growth potential and provide our members and clients with the finest services available, but the real credit falls on our franchises. We're not looking to simply grow a franchise brand – we're searching for local entrepreneurs who share our passion for building relationships and helping others so that we can achieve our vision across the globe."

Self Esteem Brands – Anytime Fitness, Waxing the City, Basecamp Fitness, and The Bar Method – seeks to enrich the lives of all those who interact with the companies in more than 35 countries worldwide. That includes consumers, vendors, employees, franchisees, and surrounding communities where nearly 5,000 of its independently owned and operated franchisees are located. Self Esteem Brands continues to stake its claim in the industry as a worldwide leader in franchising with a veteran staff dedicated to supporting its franchisees.

For more information on Self Esteem Brands and its various franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.sebrands.com/.

About Self Esteem Brands

Improving the self-esteem of the world. That's the lofty goal of Self Esteem Brands, the parent company of Anytime Fitness, the world's largest fitness franchise; The Bar Method, an industry leader in barre-based fitness; Basecamp Fitness, a leading high-intensity interval training concept poised for rapid expansion; and Waxing the City, an award-winning waxing and personal care franchise. Self Esteem Brands seeks to enrich the lives of all of those who interact with our companies in more than 35 countries worldwide. That includes our consumers, vendors, employees, franchisees and the surrounding communities, where more than 4,500 of our independently owned and operated franchises are located. Additionally, Self Esteem Brands is actively seeking other innovative business concepts to partner with and franchise.

