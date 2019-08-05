Anytime Fitness Flexes Franchise Development Plans in New York - Targets Rochester & Buffalo

Currently, there are 34 thriving Anytime Fitness locations open throughout the Empire State. Three additional Anytime Fitness gyms are slated to open soon: Ossining (September, 2019), Saratoga Springs (November/December, 2019) and New Rochelle (date TBD).

With an increasingly health-conscious population, an open real estate market, and multiple successful existing franchisees, New York is an obvious and attractive area for continued growth. Specifically, the world's leading fitness brand is looking for motivated franchise partners to develop 13 new locations throughout Rochester and 15 in Buffalo – all through single or multi-unit agreements.

"Everything about the Anytime Fitness business model, and the direction which the brand is headed, is what hooked me in instantly," said André DeSá, a new franchisee who plans to open his first Anytime Fitness gym in Ossining next month."The focus on small group training is what motivates me. Once our members see the science behind our training, and they experience our passion and how much we care about them as individuals, it will be like nothing this area has ever seen. I can hardly wait for the gym to open so that we can begin changing lives."

The franchise development team at the corporate headquarters of Anytime Fitness (in Woodbury, MN) are looking for other qualified franchisees who share DeSá's desire to help others.

"People with a passion for health and wellness, who are truly seeking a way to invest in making a lasting and meaningful impact in the lives of others, are exactly the type of franchise partners Anytime Fitness is looking for," said Tim Arpin, VP of Franchise Development. "With proof of concept in the region and a neighborhood-focused culture that resonates perfectly with the supportive atmosphere of our gyms, we're posed for explosive growth throughout the state."

When members join one Anytime Fitness gym, they gain access to all 4,500 Anytime Fitness gyms worldwide, at no extra cost. Gyms are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and are equipped with state-of-the-art strength training and cardio equipment, personal training sessions, and small group programs. Through support and guidance from trainers and staff, and encouragement from a community of members, Anytime Fitness aims to motivate individuals, no matter where they live or their physical fitness level.

"We're not looking to simply grow a franchise brand – we're looking to grow and help individuals reach their specific goals and achieve a healthy, happy lifestyle," said Chuck Runyon, co-founder and CEO, Anytime Fitness. "We're searching for local entrepreneurs who share our passion for building relationships and helping others so that we can achieve that vision in communities across the state."

For more information on the Anytime Fitness franchise opportunity, visit www.anytimefitness.com/franchise or call (800) 704-5004.

Interested franchisees who purchase New York territories prior to the end of the year will receive a 25 percent discount on the franchise fee, a $10,000 savings on a single territory purchase.

