Anytime Fitness Flexes Franchise Development Plans Throughout Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness, the world's fastest-growing fitness franchise, recently announced plans to introduce over 25 new gyms in targeted areas throughout Pennsylvania. The community-focused brand will ramp up growth through strategic franchise partnerships and aims to open the new locations within the next three years.

Currently, there are nearly 80 thriving Anytime Fitness locations open throughout the state. Kickstarting this Pennsylvania development push have been two recent gym openings in Philadelphia, three throughout the Pittsburgh area, and one in Bradford. With an open real estate market, multiple successful existing franchisees, and a favorable competitive landscape, Pennsylvania is an obvious and attractive area for continued growth. Specifically, the world's leading fitness brand is looking for motivated franchise partners to develop new locations throughout Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Altoona, Scranton, and Allentown – all through single or multi-unit agreements.

Finding success in Pennsylvania are multi-unit operators Larry Appell and David Sabo who joined the franchise system in 2013 and now own more than 20 Anytime Fitness gyms, three of which are open and operating in Pennsylvania. The duo also owns eight additional licenses across the state with recent lease signings in Clearfield and Huntingdon.

"We believe in the customer-oriented approach to the fitness industry that Anytime Fitness embodies. Many other boutique facilities under-service their customers through limited engagement, limited services, etc. whereas we believe there is an obligation to our members to help guide them to achieve their health and wellness goals," said Sabo. "We're in the people business, building connections in our communities, and we're seeing tremendous success with the support of the franchise team."

The franchise development team at the corporate headquarters of Anytime Fitness (in Woodbury, MN) are looking for other qualified franchisees who share Sabo's desire to help others.

"With proof of concept in the region and a neighborhood-focused culture that resonates perfectly with the supportive atmosphere of our gyms, we're posed for explosive growth throughout the state," said Tom Gilles, Director of Sales and Real Estate for Self Esteem Brands, "Growing our presence in Pennsylvania provides an opportunity to build on our existing success while welcoming new franchisees looking to create a supportive gym community that helps members achieve their health and wellness goals."

When members join one Anytime Fitness gym, they gain access to all 4,800 Anytime Fitness gyms worldwide, at no extra cost. Gyms are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and are equipped with state-of-the-art strength training and cardio equipment, personal training sessions, and small group programs. Through support and guidance from trainers and staff, and encouragement from a community of members, Anytime Fitness aims to motivate individuals, no matter where they live or their physical fitness level.

"We're not looking to simply grow a franchise brand – we're looking to grow and help individuals reach their specific goals and achieve a healthy, happy lifestyle," said Chuck Runyon, co-founder and CEO Anytime Fitness. "We're searching for local entrepreneurs who share our passion for building relationships and helping others so that we can achieve that vision in communities across the state."

For more information on the Anytime Fitness franchise opportunity, visit www.anytimefitness.com/franchise or call (800) 704-5004.

Interested franchisees who purchase Pennsylvania territories prior to the end of March 2020 will receive a 25 percent discount on the franchise fee, a $10,000 savings on a single territory purchase. Additionally, those who sign prior to March 27 will receive almost $5,000 in free equipment to help get off the ground and running in furnishing their new facilities.

About Anytime Fitness

For 12 consecutive years, Anytime Fitness has been the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, averaging 300 new gyms per year while serving 4,000,000 members at 4,800 gyms on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with convenient fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities which feature top-quality exercise equipment. Anytime Fitness gyms are now open in nearly 40 countries. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated. Join one gym and use them all. For more information about Anytime Fitness and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.anytimefitness.com.

SOURCE Anytime Fitness

