AO Foundation, OBERD announce AO Global Data spine sub-registries

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A novel, multinational patient centric data base, AO Global Data, now offers a variety of spine-specific protocols.

AO Spine members now have the distinct and unique opportunity to participate in AO Global Data. AO Spine Knowledge Forums endorsed protocols across the areas of deformity, degenerative disease, trauma, and tumor. These provide both highly specialized and more general access to comply with data collection standards, and precisely track an array of pertinent spine conditions.

The AO Global Data spine roll-out will start in North America, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, followed by other regions in phases.

AO Global Data enables doctors, clinics and hospitals to compare their performance against a global repository, determine indicators for patient improvement or poor outcomes, improve workflow, conduct multinational research, deliver data-driven marketing and leverage data for reimbursement.

AO Global Data transcends the traditional registries that have become a mainstay of organized medical data collection. It brings together advancements in computer science, including Computerized Adaptive Testing (CAT), machine learning and artificial intelligence, with the authority, leadership, and integrity of the AO to bridge different needs and outlooks of researchers and clinicians.

AO Global Data drives:

Measurement: Standardized forms and data elements structure patient information, allowing you to compare past, national and world experiences.

Planning: Predictive modeling adds a new dimension to informed consent, setting patient expectations, refining risk assessments, and leveraging a collective experience to fine-tune best practices.

Evidence-Based Treatment: Factoring in historical trends, implant performance, co-morbidities, and outcomes to foster technique advancements.

Remote Monitoring: Track your patient over time with alerts for potential adverse events.

Data Security: This platform is HITRUST CSF® certified, meeting the most stringent levels of security. The HITRUST CSF leverages nationally and internationally accepted standards and regulations such as GDPR, ISO, NIST, PCI, FFIEC, FTC and HIPAA, to ensure a comprehensive set of security and privacy controls.

AO Spine members are encouraged to request a demo to learn more.

"AO Global Data allows you to optimize your spine practices by transforming patient outcome data into value for you, your team, the hospital or clinic you work in, and most importantly your patients." Robert McGuire, AO Foundation President.



"We are very excited to launch these well-defined, new spine protocols that expand the reach of AO Global Data and broaden our support within the AO community." Ali Hussam, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of OBERD.



For further information, please contact Steve Garner, Chief Commercial Officer, OBERD [email protected], or John Eastwood, Communications and Events, AO Foundation: [email protected]. For more information on AO Spine, please visit our website: https://aospine.aofoundation.org/clinical-library-and-tools/ao-global-data.

About the AO Foundation

The AO Foundation is a medically-guided, not-for-profit organization led by an international group of surgeons specialized in the treatment of trauma and disorders of the musculoskeletal system. Founded in 1958 by 13 visionary surgeons, the AO today has a global network of over 215,000 medical professionals, united by one mission: promoting excellence in patient care and outcomes in trauma and musculoskeletal disorders. For more information, visit www.aofoundation.org.

About OBERD

OBERD (a.k.a. Universal Research Solutions, LLC) owns, develops, implements and supports outcomes and clinical data collection software systems. OBERD optimizes the data collection necessary to empower evidence-based medical practice, improve the quality and efficacy of care, and advance clinical decision-making and patient understanding. OBERD has been collecting patient outcomes data in orthopedics for over ten years, with over 4 million active patients and 1 billion data points. It includes QCDR, with CMS-approved measures specific to orthopedics. For more information, visit www.oberd.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

