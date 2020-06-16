AOC Key Solutions (KSI) and Patri Partner to Help Companies Win More Business in the $7 Trillion U.S. Public Sector Market

Patri CEO Josh Ellars said, "In today's economic climate, it is more important than ever for companies to better leverage data, technology, and market expertise to identify the opportunities and activities that will drive revenue and profitability. This partnership between KSI and Patri delivers just that to our government contracting professionals and fuels their ability to provide vital health, safety, intelligence, technology, and other services to our government agencies, their employees, and the residents they support."

For more information about this partnership, please visit https://info.aockeysolutions.com/capture-bid-score-service .

About AOC Key Solutions (KSI):

AOC Key Solutions, Inc. (KSI) is a consulting firm based in Chantilly, Virginia, dedicated to helping companies win government contracts through proposal development, capture, and market assessment services. KSI touts 400 clients and $184 billion in contract wins in its 37-year history.

For more information, please visit https://www.aockeysolutions.com .

About Patri:

Patri is a software and consulting firm based in Springville, Utah, dedicated to helping companies win more business in the $7 trillion U.S. public sector market through technology, consulting services, and premium memberships. Patri's Bid Score™ is an innovative SaaS solution powering data-driven bid decisions and increasing win rates for top companies in multiple countries.

For more information, please visit https://gopatri.com .

