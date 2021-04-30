Aofang Beauty Participated in Chengdu Beauty Expo

GUANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, 2021, Aofang Beauty, a Chinese IoT beauty instrument manufacturer, officially launched its core product, Aofang Magnetic Wave Instrument, at the CCBE Chengdu 2021 in China. At the expo, there were more than 300 brands exhibiting together, and customers from different regions inquired about the magnetic wave instrument products. Aofang Beauty received 300 orders in the first day, and the Aofang Magnetic Wave Instrument became the best-selling product of this exhibition.

Magnetic wave instrument products have become Aofang beauty industry's leading products in the international market in recent years. They have obtained EU CE certification, national medical device production certificate, Alibaba International Station "Jinpincheng Enterprise" supplier designation , and IOS13485 medical device production system certification.

1. The Humanized Design

The operation page separates the five parts of the body into abdomen, arms, buttocks, front thighs, and back thighs, and intelligently regulates the energy. Each operation page is divided into five modes: HIIT exercise mode, muscle gain mode, muscle training mode, combined muscle gain, and combined mode. The function is rich and diverse, and it can be adjusted automatically and manually.

2. Comprehensive Security

By only using a regular air-cooling system, humidity will cause the area to get damp, which would cause the coil to spark and short circuit the mutual inductor. With a traditional water cooling system,the copper pipe runs through water to dissipate heat, but it has no corresponding safety protection measures. The copper pipe is prone to rust in the case of long term oxidation which becomes an invisible safety hazard.

The magnetic wave instrument product adopts the glue infusion process. The coil is poured and wrapped with glue for 360 degree protection against anti-corrosion and creating a moisture-proof treatment and the inside of the handle is airtight, which can avoid a series of hidden safety hazards.

As a key product launched by AoFang Beauty in recent years, magnetometer products have been favored by the market. At present, the main sales areas are in the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Argentina and other countries.

Aofang Beauty Group has been focusing on the R&D and manufacturing of beauty equipment for over 13 years. The group invests millions of RMB in product R&D expenses every year. The annual technical input accounts for 10% of the total cost of the entire company. In the United States, companies have served more than 100,000 customers.

