AOMEI Backupper 5.0 Says Hello to New Interface and Goodbye to 'Retro'

HONG KONG, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AOMEI is excited to announce the release of AOMEI Backupper 5.0, a backup software designed for data protection, with powerful functions and rich features, such as system backup, file backup, file sync, etc.

The official release date for AOMEI Backupper 5.0 is July 4, 2019.

The new interface of backup software AOMEI Backupper 5.0

AOMEI has maintained a good relationship and frequent communication with users. They mentioned that, in past months, they have received a lot of feedback saying that the interface of the AOMEI Backupper is out of date and could be modernized more. With their consistent attention to user feedback, they took this into account, redesigning the interface with aesthetics and minimalism to provide a streamlined experience. The new interface shows refinement, with convenience and simplicity.

"I also sent AOMEI feedback on the interface before. They answered me with great enthusiasm. This new update really makes me feel that they take user feedback seriously. They are open to listening to their customers. The new interface is more intuitive, and the fonts are bigger, which is friendly for window mode lovers, although the dark blue interface is a bit dull (I am a designer after all); overall, I think this is a good improvement, and I also noticed they fixed the performance at a higher display resolution. I would like to score the new 5.0 version 9 out of 10. Thank you, AOMEI, thank you for your enthusiasm and hard work," said Devin Moore from Oakland.

What's New in AOMEI Backupper 5.0?

Added Pre/Post Command: execute commands or scripts before and after backup/synchronization.

Brand-new user interface: a more modernized look and feel.

Improved the speed of file synchronization.

Optimized the method to create Windows PE bootable media.

Fixed issue: the program doesn't display normally in high resolution and DPI monitor.

Fixed issue: failed to perform file sync task because of a long file path.

"We hope you enjoy the new interface, which now is more intuitive and achieves better improvement in distinctively laying out frequently and infrequently used features, enabling users to quickly find the target function, reducing your learning cost, speeding up your operating speed, and optimizing your experience," said Rao Han, the director of development.

AOMEI also has a good reputation for its MSP solution — AOMEI Backupper Technician, a service provider backup software that helps boost and increase service quality for technicians with stable and robust performance and is fully compatible with Windows systems that run on computers and servers.

About AOMEI

With the mission "Always keep global data safer," AOMEI International Network Limited is devoted to providing users with "Data Insurance" services — that is, avoiding risks of data loss, extortion or damage through data backup and restoration. And they have core research and development capabilities and a number of patents in this field. Their products are trusted by over 30 million users from more than 180 countries and regions around the world, while they also serve universities, organizations, MSPs and top 500 companies. In the future, they will concentrate on cloud backup and providing data insurance for diverse terminals, mainly including computer, mobile and cloud, to provide a worry-free life and a safer business environment.

For more information, please visit https://www.backup-utility.com

And here to download new AOMEI Backupper https://www.backup-utility.com/download

Media Contact:

Cruz Tian

Email: cruz@aomeitech.com

