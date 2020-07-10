Aon Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE:AON), the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, plans to announce second quarter 2020 results on Friday, July 31st, 2020 in a news release to be issued at 5:00 am Central Time. Greg Case, CEO, will host a conference call at 7:30 am Central Time on Friday July 31st, 2020. The conference call will be broadcast live through Aon's website at www.aon.com. Adobe Flash is required to listen to this webcast. A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast. The earnings release and supplemental slide presentation will be available on Aon's web site at www.aon.com.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

