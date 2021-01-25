Aon finds climate-influenced weather is key driver of $268B global damage from 2020 natural disasters with 64% uninsured

"When Natural Disasters and a Pandemic Collide" global annual report explores "connected extremes"

The report reveals that the 416 natural catastrophe events of 2020 resulted in economic losses of USD268 billion – 8% above the average annual losses for this century – as costs continue to rise due to a changing climate, more people moving into hazard-prone areas and an increase in global wealth. Of this total, private sector and government-sponsored insurance programs covered USD97 billion, creating a protection gap of 64%, which is the portion of economic losses not covered by insurance. This highlights the importance of addressing the underserved by ensuring that there is increased access to affordable insurance products in the future.

"The global response to the socioeconomic volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has increased focus on other systemic risks – particularly climate change – and is causing a fundamental reordering of business priorities. This report highlights the increasing likelihood of 'connected extremes' and reinforces that leading organizations of the future will be defined by their ability to manage the global implications of concurrent catastrophic events," said Greg Case, CEO of Aon. "In a highly volatile world, risk remains ever present, is more connected and, as a result, is also more severe – and 2020 has underscored this reality. It has also emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration between the public and private sectors, which will be essential to close the rising protection gap and build resilience against natural catastrophes."

During the year, more than 8,000 people lost their lives due to natural catastrophes. Tropical cyclone was the costliest peril, causing more than USD78 billion in direct economic damage. It was closely followed by flooding (USD76 billion) and severe convective storm (USD63 billion). From a climate perspective, NOAA cited 2020 as the world's second-warmest since 1880 for land and ocean temperatures at +0.98°C (+1.76°F) above the 20th-century average.

Steve Bowen, Director and Meteorologist for Aon's Impact Forecasting team, commented: "The world continues to evolve as it is faced with new challenges around natural perils. While many private and public sector entities primarily focus on physical and human hazard risks, an increasing number of global regulative bodies are further pivoting towards how to handle emerging transitional and subsequent reputational risks. This is especially true as the financial and humanitarian risks surrounding climate-enhanced events become more evident on a daily basis. Focus at the corporate and federal levels will be critical around investments in risk mitigation, resilience, and sustainability as the landscape around climate change solutions continues to accelerate with renewed urgency.

Significant regional events during 2020 included:

Costliest year on record for global severe convective storms led by historic U.S. derecho

U.S. mainland endured a record-breaking 12 named storm landfalls, including six hurricanes

Super Typhoon Goni struck the Philippines as the strongest landfalling storm ever recorded globally at 195 mph

as the strongest landfalling storm ever recorded globally at 195 mph Ciara became Europe's costliest windstorm since Xynthia in 2010

costliest windstorm since Xynthia in 2010 Drought conditions reduced agricultural crop yields in Brazil and Argentina , burning 30% of the Pantanal Region

and , burning 30% of the Pantanal Region The most widespread Yangtze River Basin floods since 1998 caused USD35 billion of economic damage in China's monsoon season

Exhibit 1: Top 10 Global Economic Loss Events1,2

Date(s) Event Location Deaths Economic

Loss (USD

billion) Insured Loss (USD billion) June - September Seasonal Floods China 280 35.0 2.0 August 21 - 29 Hurricane Laura U.S., Caribbean 68 18.2 10.0 May 15 - 21 Cyclone Amphan South Asia 133 15.0 0.5 August 8 - 12 SCS (incl. Midwest Derecho) United States 4 12.6 8.3 July 3 - 15 Kyushu Floods Japan 82 8.5 2.0 November 2 - 13 Hurricane Eta Caribbean, U.S. 309 8.3 0.7 June - September Seasonal Floods India 1,922 7.5 0.8 September 14 - 18 Hurricane Sally United States 0 7.0 3.5 March 22 Zagreb Earthquake Croatia 2 6.1 0.1 July 30 - August 5 Hurricane Isaias U.S., Caribbean, Canada 18 5.0 2.7 All other events 145 billion 66 billion TOTAL 268 billion 97 billion



1 Subject to change as loss estimates are further developed 2 Includes losses sustained by private insurers and government-sponsored programs



The full report and a short film are available on Aon's interactive microsite at https://aon.io/3nsM7cu. To access current and historical natural catastrophe data, as well as event analysis, please visit catastropheinsight.aon.com.

