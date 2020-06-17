AOPEN Announces Heat Finder Thermal Imaging Solution

"With so many industries facing unique, unprecedented challenges, thermal imaging technology has become more important than ever," says Aaron Pompey, President, AOPEN Pan America. "The new safety-conscious consumer expects a completely different experience — one that requires businesses and organizations to evolve rapidly in order to compete."

Used at more than 1,000 locations in Taiwan, one of the world leaders in disease control and pandemic response, Heat Finder achieves the best continuous accuracy by using seven measurements per second on up to four points. Using T-Guard face-finding technology, Heat Finder is able to distinguish a warm forehead from other common hot spots, such as a cup of coffee.

Medical thermometers, while accurate, take five to six seconds per person, causing long lines and consuming valuable time and resources. The non-intrusive Heat Finder system supports multiple cameras for multiple entrances — monitoring temperatures as people walk past, to ensure both safety and efficiency.

Whether businesses are looking for a reliable, high-performance camera to integrate with their existing solution, or require a full solution from AOPEN and its partners, Heat Finder is a completely local thermal imaging solution -- avoiding cloud and network security issues.

To learn more about the AOPEN Heat Finder Thermal Imaging Solution, please visit:

https://go.aopenamericainc.com/thermal-imaging/

Watch the replay of our recent webinar introducing the AOPEN Thermal Imaging Solution:

https://go.aopenamericainc.com/thermal-webinar-recording/

About AOPEN

Founded in 1996, AOPEN is a global technology company specializing in industrial and commercial products and global certified services, including industrial PC (IPC) products for process control and data acquisition, as well as Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technologies. AOPEN enables its partner ecosystem with edge solutions that automate Industrial and commercial applications for top global brands. Part of the ACER group, AOPEN has a presence in over 100 countries.

AOPEN maintains its values of an open environment and shares its knowledge with channel partners, especially to uphold our quality standards. Discover innovative AOPEN solutions at www.aopen.com/US.

For more information:

Tiffany Ward

AOPEN

Phone: 864-325-0030

[email protected]

SOURCE AOPEN

Related Links

http://www.aopen.com

