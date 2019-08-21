AOPEN® Introduces cTILE 22 Touch Solution to Commercial Chrome Series
cTILE 22 is Purpose-Built To Meet Commercial-Grade Requirements
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AOPEN®, a global technology company that specializes in smart products and services for cloud-based applications, introduces the cTILE 22 to its expanding commercial Chrome portfolio - which also includes the cTILE 15, and cTILE 19 touch solutions. Powered by the AOPEN Chromebox Mini and built for 24/7 commercial environments, the commercial-grade cTILE 22 features a 22-inch screen that serves a range of self-service kiosk applications including check-in, ticketing, loyalty programs, and wayfinding, as well as a variety of DOOH applications.
"The demand for flexible hardware solutions in commercial environments is on the rise, especially as the guest experience becomes more personalized, interactive, and mobile," said Aaron Pompey, GM, AOPEN America. "With its history and experience delivering commercial touchscreen solutions, AOPEN delivers excellence by tapping into its expertise, its cross-platform capabilities, and its robust partner ecosystem."
Highlighted features include:
- Built for 24/7 commercial use
- Full HD content - 1080p Display
- Tamper-proof design with Kensington lock slot
- Hidden power button for public use
- Wide FHD viewing angle, in both Portrait and Landscape
- Front - IP65 dust and water-resistant
- Protective bezel
- Dual Wi-Fi antenna
- Optional accessories and stands
With simple deployment options that feature Google Chrome Enterprise, such as White Glove Service, the cTILE 22 delivers unparalleled Total Cost of Ownership. With available expansion options via USB ports, the cTILE 22 connects to a variety of compatible peripherals like scanners, card readers, and fingerprint readers.
About AOPEN
Founded in 1996, AOPEN® is a global technology company specializing in industrial and commercial products and global certified services, including industrial PC (IPC) products for process control and data acquisition, as well as Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technologies. AOPEN enables its partner ecosystem with edge solutions that automate Industrial and commercial applications for top global brands. Part of the ACER® group, AOPEN has a presence in over 100 countries.
For more information, contact info@aopen.com or please visit http://www.aopen.com/us
