AOPEN® Introduces cTILE 22 Touch Solution to Commercial Chrome Series

"The demand for flexible hardware solutions in commercial environments is on the rise, especially as the guest experience becomes more personalized, interactive, and mobile," said Aaron Pompey, GM, AOPEN America. "With its history and experience delivering commercial touchscreen solutions, AOPEN delivers excellence by tapping into its expertise, its cross-platform capabilities, and its robust partner ecosystem."

Highlighted features include:

Built for 24/7 commercial use

Full HD content - 1080p Display

Tamper-proof design with Kensington lock slot

lock slot Hidden power button for public use

Wide FHD viewing angle, in both Portrait and Landscape

Front - IP65 dust and water-resistant

Protective bezel

Dual Wi-Fi antenna

Optional accessories and stands

With simple deployment options that feature Google Chrome Enterprise, such as White Glove Service, the cTILE 22 delivers unparalleled Total Cost of Ownership. With available expansion options via USB ports, the cTILE 22 connects to a variety of compatible peripherals like scanners, card readers, and fingerprint readers.

About AOPEN

Founded in 1996, AOPEN® is a global technology company specializing in industrial and commercial products and global certified services, including industrial PC (IPC) products for process control and data acquisition, as well as Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technologies. AOPEN enables its partner ecosystem with edge solutions that automate Industrial and commercial applications for top global brands. Part of the ACER® group, AOPEN has a presence in over 100 countries.

