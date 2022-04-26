AOR Provides Expert Advice on Women's Health

CALGARY, AB, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AOR took the month of March to shed light on both the physical and mental components of women's health. Although there are countless studies exploring the connection between the mind and body, these waters can be difficult to navigate on your own. With the help of industry experts, AOR delved into the ways women can overcome mental roadblocks that get in the way of physical achievements.

Dr. NavNirat Nibbler ND, the host of AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, sat down with two experts to gather their insight on the world of women's health.

As mentioned, mental health can directly affect the body's well-being. An example of this we're all familiar with is heartbreak. After a breakup, women tend to recover more fully than men, but experience greater emotional turmoil off the bat. Dr. Arezou Babri, ND, joins the Supplementing Health podcast to share her advice for women checking into the heartbreak hotel:



"Our thoughts, feelings, and beliefs have a direct impact on our biology. The more we learn about the human body, the more examples we have of this mind-body connection. Our brain doesn't know the difference between a real or a perceived threat so you can literally think yourself in a stress response…the stress of heartbreak can cause loss or damage to cardiac muscles and our brain registers the emotional pain of heartbreak in the same way it would physical pain."

The endless benefits that physical exercise provides are no secret, but many women may struggle to find the drive or self-confidence to do so on a regular basis. Sarah Poulin, lifestyle coach and fitness guru, shares her tips on how women can take ownership of their physical wellbeing:



"I think if there's any kind of exercise you should do, it should be walking and resistance training because building muscle is going to also improve and reverse insulin resistance. Weight is really such a small piece of it. When people start to understand how to assess progress outside of that number, how they're feeling and how they're viewing things… Does weight really matter anymore?"

For more information, check out AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, available on all streaming platforms.

