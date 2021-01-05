AOR Shares Expert Insight for Overcoming the Emotional Hangover of 2020

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 was a universally challenging year that left most of us feeling mentally and physically depleted. Essentially, we are all coping with an emotional hangover. With the pandemic isolating us from loved ones for the holiday season, it's going to take even more work to overcome the aftermath of 2020, and put a fresh face forward in 2021. Luckily, leading supplement brand Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR) can assist in offering a personalized nutrition approach to tackling this "hangover" feeling.

According to AOR Medical Advisor, Dr. NavNirat Nibber, ND, "More than a physical 'reset,' I recommend we really emphasize our mental health in the new year. It is very important we practice kindness and self compassion when we are addressing weight, mood or energy changes." See below for Dr. Nibber's tips on overcoming 2020's emotional and mental challenges.

1. Do you have any tips on winding down after finishing the day working from home?

It's really important that we create healthy boundaries. The risk of working at home is that we may blur on and off time, bleeding work into time we should be off, and normally would be physically removed from. It is important to compartmentalize and have a ritual that signifies the end of your day. It may be shutting down your computer (not just closing the lid), turning off notifications, going for a walk or changing your clothes and physically removing yourself from that space for a while.

2. Working from home can be easily distracting, how can people improve their focus and attention during work hours?

It is important to keep designated spaces for certain activities. Effectively compartmentalizing your work from where you eat and where you sleep. Avoid eating at your desk (a habit we were susceptible to pre-covid as well) as this reduces mindful eating and risks overeating.

Avoid caffeine first thing in the morning, as this can disrupt our natural cortisol response-peaking energy, when really your cortisol should get you moving during the day. Wait for at least two hours before you reach for your first cup of coffee/tea.

3. What are some tips on how to maintain a healthy sleep schedule this winter?

Keep a consistent schedule and avoid sleeping in too late or staying up too late. Avoid phone and computer screens one and a half hours before bed to give your eyes and your brain a break. If you have signs of elevated cortisol, as most of us do, avoid working out late at night.

4. Are there any daily mental wellness practices that you recommend to alleviate anxiety and stress?

Commit to getting proper vitamin D levels, as they are related to immune, bone and mental health. Aim to get some outdoor time daily, and it is important to seek community and connection at this time. Though this seems impossible during a pandemic, it just requires some creative planning; virtual connections are still important and valuable. Interestingly, fictional communities also seem to provide comfort. Books and TV shows are shown to increase empathy and sense of community.

5. Do you suggest an official "reset" to start 2021 off right? Diet, cleanse, etc.?

Aggressive promotion of diets and cleanses centered around weight loss can be very counterproductive at this time. This reinforces a lot of unhealthy beliefs around body image, disordered eating, performance and stress management. While there is no clear end date to the pandemic, there is hope for the future. So "recovery" from this time can center around nourishment. Eat foods that nourish you mind body and soul. Rather than deprivation, focus on what your body needs to remain strong and resilient. This may mean understanding the fuels your body needs for energy and immune function- protein, zinc, vitamin D and so on. Also, balance stress response with blood sugar regulation and movement.

