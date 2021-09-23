Aoralscan 3 - The New Intraoral Scanner by Shining 3D

It improves the overall clinical experience allowing users to easily acquire digital impressions in a faster and more accurate way. Powerful and intelligent data processing capabilities make Aoralscan 3 the perfect companion for first-time users as well as experienced users who demand the most from their scanning system.

Aoralscan 3 can be applied for a wide range of clinical indications, always providing a state-of-the-art user experience with the best results.

Faster and more accurate scan performance

The scan speed has been drastically improved, up to 30% faster than the previous model thanks to a renewed scanning technology.

Similarly, the accuracy of Aoralscan 3 is also greatly increased by 30%, allowing for better results.

Moreover, with a longer autoclavable scan tip and a greater scan depth, Aoralscan 3 is suitable for different clinical scenarios; both dentists and patients can expect more comfortable experience.

Smooth scanning experience for dentists

Thanks to AI, Aoralscan 3 can automatically identifies and filters out miscellaneous data during scanning. And with the help of the motion sensing control function, dentists can carry out the scanning process with minimal computer contact, ensuring safe and efficient clinical experience.

About SHINING 3D Dental

SHINING 3D provides fully integrated 3D digital dental solutions, from obtaining 3D data with desktop 3D scanners for labs and intraoral 3D scanners for clinics, then design with professional dental CAD software, to printing dental products, including working models, orthodontics models, implant models, surgical guides, wax-ups, partial frameworks.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5H34hQHmu9w

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632605/Shining_3D_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Lydia Jane Gerlach

Senior Marketing Specialist

Mobile: +49 (0) 176 - 55780056

Tel.: +49 (0) 711 28436372

[email protected]

SOURCE Shining 3D

