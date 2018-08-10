Aortic Stenosis Epidemiology Forecast In 25 Major Markets 2018-2028: Risk Factors, Aetiology, Disease Diagnosis and Prognosis Along with Specific Variations by Geography and Ethnicity

The "Aortic Stenosis Forecast In 25 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aortic Stenosis (AS) is the occlusion or loss of aortic valve surface area resulting in stenosis of the aortic valve. Currently, AS is thought to be the most common form of valvular heart disease in Western countries.



This report provides the current prevalent population for AS across 25 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, aetiology, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of AS have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities for AS include:

  • Previous myocardial infarct / Angina
  • Carotid atherosclerosis
  • COPD
  • Lower limb atherosclerosis
  • Atrial fibrillation
  • Heart failure

  • Ability to quantify patient populations in global AS market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.
  • Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of AS and identification of patient segments with high potential.
  • Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.
  • Better understanding on the impact of specific co-morbid conditions on the prevalent population of AS patients.
  • Identification of AS patient sub-populations that require treatment.
  • Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of AS patients.

Key Topics Covered

  1. List Of Tables And Figures
  2. Introduction
  3. Cause Of The Disease
  4. Risk Factors & Prevention
  5. Diagnosis Of The Disease
  6. Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
  7. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  8. Management Of Aortic Valve Stenosis
  9. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease
  10. Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
  11. Additional Data
  12. Top-Line Prevalence For Aortic Stenosis
  13. Features Of Aortic Stenosis Patients
  14. Mild Aortic Stenosis
  15. Moderate Aortic Stenosis
  16. Severe Aortic Stenosis
  17. Symptomatic
  18. Asymptomatic
  19. Comorbidities Of Aortic Stenosis Patients
  20. Moderate Aortic Stenosis
  21. Severe Aortic Stenosis
  22. Symptomatic
  23. Asymptomatic
  24. Abbreviations Used In The Report
  25. Other Publisher Services & Solutions
  26. Reports & Publications
  27. Online Epidemiology Databases
  28. Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
  29. References
  30. Appendix

