AOS INVESTIGATION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors to Investigation, Investors With Losses May Contact The Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, alerts investors in A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) to the firm's investigation into possible disclosure violations.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired A.O. Smith securities between January 16, 2019 and May 15, 2019, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation or have knowledge of facts that may assist the firm's investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/AOS

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

AOS@hbsslaw.com.

On May 16, 2019, the financial press reported that certain analysts publicly questioned, among other matters, whether A.O. Smith uses an undisclosed partner to stuff inventory and inflate gross margins. This news drove the price of A.O. Smith shares sharply lower that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses, whether the matters raised by J Capital Research and Spruce Point are correct, and whether investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding A.O. Smith should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email AOS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

